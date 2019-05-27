AUD/USD stays calm above 0.69 as market attention shifts to Europe

- China says financial risks are controllable.
- US Dollar Index recovers small part of last week's losses.
The AUD/USD dropped to its lowest level since early January last week but staged a modest rebound to close the week virtually unchanged. With the trading volume thinning out due to the holiday in the U.S., the pair is moving up and down in an extremely tight channel today, waiting for the next catalyst. Meanwhile, investors don't seem to be paying any attention to antipodeans and focusing on the EU elections in the absence of any other macroeconomic data releases or events.
Earlier today, Guo Shuqing, China's banking and insurance regulator chief, argued that the escalation of trade frictions will have limited impact on China's financial markets but was largely ignored by the markets. Shuqing also reiterated that financial risks were controllable.
Meanwhile, following the selloff witnessed on Thursday and Friday, the US Dollar Index is posting technical recovery gains near 97.70, failing to provide a directional clue to the pair. In the second half of the day, the trading volume is likely to thin out event further due to the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.
Tomorrow's housing market and consumer sentiment data from the U.S. will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The next data from Australia, new home sales, will be released on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6926
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6926
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6959
|Daily SMA50
|0.7051
|Daily SMA100
|0.7094
|Daily SMA200
|0.7139
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6935
|Previous Daily Low
|0.688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7206
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY lifeless around mid-109s on Memorial Day
The USD/JPY pair is moving sideways in a very tight range on Monday as the trading volume remains thin amid the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.