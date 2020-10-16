AUD/USD stabilizes under 0.7100, ends week down more than 150 pips

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Australian dollar among worst performers over the week, hit by RBA expectations.
  • AUD/USD unable to recover ground heads for the lowest close since September 28.

The AUD/USD pair traded sideways on Friday, consolidating a weekly loss of more than 150 pips. The US dollar weakened amid an improvement in risk sentiment, but still the aussie was unable to stage a recovery.

The Australian dollar was the worst performer among G10 currencies during the week. “The AUD has been undermined over the past week by building expectations for further RBA easing next month, and the broad-based deterioration in risk sentiment”, explained analysts at MUFG Bank. They point out the aussie remains one of the most sensitive G10 currencies to equity market performance.

At MUFG Bank, analysts see limited downside considering an improving economic performance from China. They also noted the aussie could “from expectations over a Blue Wave at the US election. It would open the door to more significant US fiscal stimulus providing support for global growth, and a likely easing of US-China trade tensions.”

Technical outlook

The weekly chart shows the AUD/USD standing above the 20-week moving average, with a current patter of slow moves to the upside and sharp declines. The bias points to the downside with a key support at the 20-week moving average around 0.7070 and then, the 0.7000 area; a break lower should increase the bearish pressure.

It AUD/USD manages to hold above 0.7100 over the next week, the aussie could alleviate the pressure, but it needs to break above 0.7220/40 to negate the current negative bias.

AUD/USD weekly chart

 

audusd

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7085
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.7093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.715
Daily SMA50 0.7206
Daily SMA100 0.7093
Daily SMA200 0.6789
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7172
Previous Daily Low 0.7055
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.699
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7224
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7275

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue

GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue

GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz

XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz

Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.

Gold News

Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes

Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes

The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency. 

Read more

WTI under pressure after hanging man candle

WTI under pressure after hanging man candle

WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures