AUD/USD soars: bulls trying to dig heels on to the 0.74 handle during Trump presser

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7401, up 0.42% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7427 and low at 0.7352.

U.S President Trump: If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset

AUD/USD has taken off, running up close to 8- pips on the id when Trump's presser got under way. For the most part, the crowed have been asking questions around Russia, fake news, business conflicts of interest and Trump has been using the same rhetoric that got him elected, coming across very positive and proud of his administration and forward plans to make US great again. Trump is now taking questions about health care . . .

AUD/USD levels

With spot trading at 0.7405, we can see next resistance ahead at 0.7419 (Daily Classic R2), 0.7427 (Daily High), 0.7450 (Daily Classic R3), 0.7468 (Weekly Classic R2) and 0.7498 (Monthly High). Support below can be found at 0.7394 (Daily Classic R1), 0.7387 (Yesterday's High), 0.7386 (Weekly Classic R1), 0.7376 (Hourly 20 EMA) and 0.7371 (Daily Open).