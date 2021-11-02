AUD/USD slumps 50-pips as RBA ends April 2024 bond target of 0.1%

- AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7500 following RBA’s full-stop to YCC.
- RBA matches market forecasts on rates, abandons yield curve target.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid cautious mood ahead of key central bank events, keeping USD afloat.
- Easing covid fears, softer US data and a light calendar before Fed favored buyers of late.
AUD/USD holds onto the early Asian losses, dropping over 50 pips to conquer the 0.7500 following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) late move during Tuesday. That said, the quote prints 0.36% intraday losses while taking the offers near 0.7495, with the recently flashed intraday low of 0.7485.
The Aussie central bank matched wide market forecasts of keeping the benchmark rate unchanged at around 0.10%. However, the dumping of the Yield Curve Control (YCC) triggered the latest south-run confirming the rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
Read: Breaking: RBA leaves OCR unchanged at 0.10%, abandons yield curve target
In addition to the RBA move, cautious mood ahead of crucial central bank events and mixed economics weigh on the risk appetite, underpinning the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. The market anxiety could also be witnessed by mildly offered stock futures despite the firmer Wall Street closing and sluggish US Treasury yields.
Further, an appeal from China’s Ministry of Commerce to ensure food supplies in winter also challenges the market sentiment, dragging the AUD/USD prices. Additionally, easing prices of Australia’s main export item, iron ore also please the pair sellers. That said, Dalian iron ore slumps around 8.0% on the day, near 580 yuan per ton at the latest.
On the contrary, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s rejection of reflation fears and recently easing inflation expectations from the US, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, favor the AUD/USD buyers. Also on the positive side could be Australia's recently downbeat COVID-19 numbers and firmer vaccinations, not to forget easing of travel norms. Furthermore, mixed figures of the US PMI for October and Australia's latest housing and activity figures confuse the traders. However, the Fed Clevland’s version of the median PCE Inflation rate rockets higher of late, allowing the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks to remain hopeful and poke the Aussie bulls.
Moving on, the pre-Fed sentiment can test the AUD/USD traders but the confirmation of the bearish chart pattern keeps sellers hopeful.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD teases a bearish chart pattern confirmation, namely rising wedge, around four-month high as bulls seem to have tired of late. Also showing the bullish exhaustion are the MACD and RSI lines. Hence, a clear downside break of 0.7490 will trigger the quote’s fresh south-run targeting the theoretical level near 0.7390-80. However, the 100-SMA level of 0.7455 offers an intermediate halt. Alternatively, further recoveries of the pair may aim for the 0.7550 level before hitting the resistance line of the bearish chart pattern around 0.7560.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7518
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.7525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7426
|Daily SMA50
|0.7354
|Daily SMA100
|0.7387
|Daily SMA200
|0.7557
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7537
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7485
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7557
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7463
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7505
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7464
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7442
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7568
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7598
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 as USD attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, on the defensive amid a minor rebound in the US dollar. Investors turn cautious ahead of the key central banks' policy decisions, with the Fed event eagerly awaited. Eurozone final PMIs and ECB-speak will be eyed as well.
GBP/USD: Bearish impulse eyes sub-1.3600 area
GBP/USD stays pressured around a three-week low, flashed the previous day. That being said, the Cable pair traders near 1.3660 during Tuesday’s Asian session, extending Friday’s downside break of 50-DMA, not to forget the pair’s sustained trading below 200-DMA since September.
Gold awaits acceptance above this key hurdle, as Fed meet kicks off
Amidst holiday-thinned light trading on Monday, gold price managed to recoup more than half of Friday’s sell-off. The bright metal, however, remained below the $1800 level, as investors remained cautious heading into the key central banks’ policy decisions.
MATIC price confirms breakout, upswing to $4 likely
MATIC price is consolidating after a riveting upswing since October 12. The ascent is cooling off, hinting at a retest of a crucial support level. This could be the last time this Layer 2 token will retrace to the current levels as it is about to embark on a massive bull run.
Will Tesla continue its record run after Elon Musk’s tweet?
Amid a fresh record rally in Wall Street indices, Tesla Inc. gained further momentum and extended the previous week’s upsurge, starting out a new week, as well as, a month with a bang. Speculations surrounding the Hertz purchase of Tesla for its fleet powered the record run in shares of the Electric Vehicle (EV) company.