AUD/USD slips further below 0.6300 as King Dollar keeps the throne

- AUD/USD extends losses for the third consecutive day.
- A sustained south-run in oil prices keeps brightening the US dollar’s safe-haven allure.
- RBA minutes, Lowe played the bearish tunes on Tuesday.
- Aussie Westpac Leading Index will decorate the economic calendar, virus updates, oil moves will also be in focus.
AUD/USD begins Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous two-day declines below 0.6300, currently at 0.6280. In addition to the ongoing commodity rout, led by oil slump, bearish statements from the RBA minutes and Governor Philip Lowe seems to exert downside pressure on the pair especially when the US dollar cheers its risk-safe nature.
Oil pressures commodity basket to south…
With the sustained slump in oil prices, global markets remain worried and kept exiting their orders relating to major commodities and linked currencies. The same fuelled the US dollar’s safe-haven demand, making the King Dollar dominate for one more day. As a result, the US dollar index, a gauge of the greenback’s strength against majors, surged to the fortnight high on Tuesday.
The resultant moves also negatively affected Wall Street and US bonds as the US equity benchmarks dropped more than 2.5% each while 10-year Treasury yields also dropped six basis points (bps) to 0.566% by the end of their rounds on Tuesday.
It’s worth mentioning that the US recently passed a $484 billion coronavirus bill for small business and hospital relief but the market’s reaction to the same is still awaited amid the early Asian hours.
Also should have supported the market’s trade sentiment could be the signals from the US President and Iraq to stabilize the oil prices.
RBA kept feeding the doves as well…
RBA minutes reiterated the board’s readiness for further easing whereas Governor Lowe signalled that the wages will be low and the current rates are likely to remain weak for a few years. Further, the Westpac cited the Governor’s first forecast during the crisis while saying, “The Governor forecast that the Australian economy would contract by 6% in 2020 compared to our forecast of minus 5%. We forecast a growth “bounce back” of around 5% in the second half of 2020, centered mainly on the December quarter.”
Moving on, Australia’s March month Westpac Leading Index, prior -0.42%, is likely to occupy the economic calendar. However, the major attention will be given to the oil price moves and the US efforts to help the world’s largest economy overcome the pandemic. It's worth mentioning that the preliminary readings of March month Australian Retail Sales, up for publishing at 01:30 GMT, could also direct immediate Aussie moves. Analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) anticipate a strong surge in Retail Sales by +4.0% versus 0.4% prior.
Technical analysis
The break of a monthly support line directs the Aussie pair further down towards March-end top near 0.6215 whereas 200-bar SMA on the four-hour (H4) chart, close to 0.6185, can keep the bears in check afterward. Meanwhile, a weekly falling trend line near 0.6380 restricts the pair’s short-term recoveries.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6282
|Today Daily Change
|-54 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85%
|Today daily open
|0.6336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6196
|Daily SMA50
|0.6345
|Daily SMA100
|0.6601
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6398
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6332
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6445
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6264
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6357
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6289
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6247
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6379
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6421
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6445
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales
The recovery in AUD/USD picks up pace, as the bulls extend gains above 0.6300, in a delayed reaction to a solid rise in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data for March. Risk-off action in the Asian stocks could keep the further upside in check.
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD. Bulls to find hard work of the upside as yen fulfills safe-haven status. COVID-19 has just got started with its economic destruction, bears smell the fear.
WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data
While extending its recoveries from below $10 area, the lowest since 1999, WTI’s June contract registers 5.6% gains as soon as Tokyo opens for trading on Wednesday. API data registered another worrisome inventory build.
Gold: Hanging Man on D1 suggests buyers stepping back below $1,700
Gold prices consolidate losses after flashing a bearish candlestick formation the previous day. The bullion portrayed “Hanging Man”, a bearish candlestick pattern, on the daily (D1) chart on Tuesday. 21-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of $1,645/40 area.
S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts
S&P 500 Futures snaps two-day winning streak, but with little gains so far. US Senate passes a $484 billion stimulus package, 20 states ready to reopen. Coronavirus cure championed by US President Trump fails, more than 45,000 have died in the US due to the pandemic.