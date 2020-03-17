AUD/USD slides further below 0.6100 mark, fresh multi-year lows

- AUD/USD remains depressed amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- The RBA meeting minutes failed to provide any respite for bullish traders.
- The coronavirus-led slowdown in Chinese economy weighed on the aussie.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed through the Asian session on Tuesday and dropped to fresh 11-year lows, around the 0.6065 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday and extended the previous session's rejection slide from the 0.6300 round-figure mark, touched in reaction to the Fed's aggressive move to cut interest rates to zero.
The bearish pressure remains unabated
As investors looked past the US central bank's emergency decision, a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields helped revived the US dollar demand and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.
Meanwhile, the latest RBA meeting minutes showed that policymakers were ready and willing to act. The minutes further indicated a move towards the bond purchases rather than any further interest rate cut, albeit did little to impress bulls.
Apart from a modest USD strength, concerns about a sharp economic slowdown in China – primarily on the back of the coronavirus outbreak – further undermined the China-proxy Australian dollar and collaborated to the pair's weaker tone.
Given oversold conditions on short-term charts, it will be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or continues with its two-week-old bearish trajectory as investors await fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of monthly retail sales figures – might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6082
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6119
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.653
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6778
|Daily SMA200
|0.6815
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6307
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6079
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6166
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6486
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
