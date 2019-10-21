FX Strategists at UOB Group see the Aussie Dollar gaining further ground to the 0.69 region vs. the Greenback in the next weeks.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “Last Friday we held the view that “the strong rally appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for AUD to extend higher to 0.6860”. However, AUD only touched a high of 0.6857. Upward pressure has eased and this coupled with overbought conditions suggest AUD has likely moved into a consolidation phase. In other words, AUD is expected to trade sideways for today, likely between 0.6825 and 0.6865”.

Next 1-3 weeks: “There is no change to our view from last Friday (18 Oct, spot at 0.6825) wherein the “risk has shifted to the upside and the focus is at 0.6895”. The relatively strong gain of +0.43% (NY close of 0.6857) bodes well for our view and a rise above 0.6895 would not be surprising (next resistance is at 0.6930). On the downside, a break of 0.6780 (‘strong support’ was at 0.6750 last Friday) would indicate that our view for a stronger AUD is wrong”.