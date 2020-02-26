AUD/USD: Sellers await coronavirus updates near fresh multi-year low under 0.6550

- AUD/USD bears continue to hold the rein near the lowest since March 2009.
- The outbreak of coronavirus ex-China threatens global economic growth.
- US President Trump’s speech, Aussie private capital expenditure and the US data will be the keys to follow.
AUD/USD pulls back to 0.6550 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. That said, the pair slumped to the fresh low since March 2009, to 0.6542, before an hour. Even if the bears are holding the reign amid coronavirus fears, a thin presence of coronavirus headlines seems to trigger the quote’s latest move.
Coronavirus continues to spread outside China…
A noticeable surge in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, Hong Kong and Europe negates a reduction in coronavirus numbers from China. The widespread outbreak of China’s coronavirus has already pushed global enterprises, Italy’s MTA and Microsoft are the latest, to flash warning of macro supply chain disturbance and challenges to the growth.
The latest news confirms 12 coronavirus cases from Canada with the first coming out from Norway.
Even so, S&P 500 Futures register 0.10% gains to 3,105 following another day of downtrend by the Wall Street benchmarks.
In addition to having a negative impact on the risk-tone, the news also weighs on the Aussie dollar due to the economy’s export-oriented nature. While the recovery in Chinese conditions could help witness and intermediate pullback, the broad pessimism can keep bears in place.
Trump, data and more COVID-19…
US President Donald Trump is up for speaking on coronavirus at 23:30 GMT and can offer noticeable moves if changed his stance from the earlier comments negating the risk to the US economy.
On the economic calendar, Australia’s Private Capital Expenditure for the fourth quarter (Q4), expected 0.4% versus -0.2% prior, will be of importance ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders and GDP data. “We estimate durable goods orders rose at a solid 1.5% m/m rate in Jan, although our above-consensus forecast mainly reflects an exaggerated boost to civilian aircraft orders from the seasonal adjustment factors. We expect the rise in civilian aircraft orders to more than offset a drop in defense orders after their surge in December. We forecast little change in core capex orders. Separately, we expect jobless claims to tick up 8K to a still-low 218k level for the week of Feb 22k,” said TD Securities.
Technical Analysis
A downward sloping trend line connecting lows marked on January 07 and 31, at 0.6495, seems to be on the Bears’ radar. Though, 0.6500 round-figure might offer intermediate halt during the south-run. On the upside, any recovery below the February 07 low of 0.6750 seems to be tepid.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sellers await coronavirus updates near fresh multi-year low under 0.6550
AUD/USD pulls back to 0.6550 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. That said, the pair slumped to the fresh low since March 2009, to 0.6542, before an hour. Even if the bears are holding the reign amid coronavirus fears, a thin presence of coronavirus headlines seems to trigger the quote’s latest move.
NZD/USD refreshes four-month low under 0.6300 after New Zealand Trade Balance
NZD/USD registers three-day losing streak while declining to 0.6290, intra-day low of 0.6288, following the release of New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers during early Thursday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Dollar remains vulnerable vs. Yen, trades above 110.00 figure
USD/JPY is trading in an ascending channel while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The quote is retracing down after a huge breakout last week. The level to beat for sellers is the 110.00 figure.
Gold backs-off from fresh US session high in series of hourly lower lows and lower highs
As we head into the spot market close for Wed, on another bearish coronavirus NY session, gold has been selling off since the $1,689.30 highs printed earlier this week and has started to consolidate between $1,624 and $1,658.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.