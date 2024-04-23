AUD/USD rises to two-day high ahead of Aussie CPI

- AUD/USD extends gains, influenced by disappointing S&P Global PMIs from the US, suggesting possible Fed easing.
- US Dollar weakens as Treasury yields fall and equity markets respond positively to the potential shift in Fed policy.
- Upcoming Australian CPI data could influence the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy stance.
The Aussie Dollar recorded back-to-back positive days against the US Dollar and climbed more than 0.59% on Tuesday, as the US April S&P PMIs were weaker than expected. That spurred speculations that the Federal Reserve could put rate cuts back on the table, following last week's hawkish rhetoric. The AUD/USD trades at 0.6488, up by 0.01% as Wednesday’s Asian session begins.
Aussie Dollar capitalizes softer US PMIs amid increasing Fed rate cut hopes
S&P Global revealed that manufacturing activity in the US contracted slightly to 49.9, down from 51.9 in March. The Services and Composite PMIs cling to expansionary territory, but both fell from 51.7 to 50.9 and from 52.1 to 50.9.
Following the data, US equities rose, US Treasury yields fell, and the Greenback posted losses. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against the six other currencies, dropped 0.44% and stayed at 105.68.
The AUD/USD rose from daily lows around 0.6440s toward the day’s high at 0.6490.
Other data shows that New Home Sales surged to a six-month high, indicating robust demand in the housing market. However, Building Permits continued to show contraction, albeit with a slight improvement, as the initial decline of -4.3% was revised to -3.7%.
On the Aussie’s front, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first quarter is expected to edge lower, from 4.1% to 3.4% YoY. On a quarterly basis, it is expected to tick higher from 0.6% to 0.8%, while monthly figures are foreseen to remain unchanged at 3.4%.
ANZ analysts commented that the Reserve Bank of Australia wouldn’t likely change their stance, noting, “Looking ahead to the next RBA Board decision on 7 May, we don’t think slightly higher inflation than the RBA is expecting will prompt a shift back to an overt tightening bias.”
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD turned bullish in the short term, following the formation of a ‘morning star’ chart pattern, but downside risks look. Buyers need to clear the 0.6500 hurdle and surpass the confluence of the 50 and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at 0.6527/32, which formed a ‘death cross.’ If cleared, that would extend the rally to 0.6600. On the other hand, a reversal and a daily close below 0.6440, could pave the way to re-test year-to-date (YTD) lows of 0.6362.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6488
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6449
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6508
|Daily SMA50
|0.6533
|Daily SMA100
|0.659
|Daily SMA200
|0.6532
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6455
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6414
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6362
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6667
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6465
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6481
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6506
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises to two-day high ahead of Aussie CPI
The Aussie Dollar recorded back-to-back positive days against the US Dollar and climbed more than 0.59% on Tuesday, as the US April S&P PMIs were weaker than expected. That spurred speculations that the Federal Reserve could put rate cuts back on the table. The AUD/USD trades at 0.6488 as Wednesday’s Asian session begins.
EUR/USD now refocuses on the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD extended its positive momentum and rose above the 1.0700 yardstick, driven by the intense PMI-led retracement in the US Dollar as well as a prevailing risk-friendly environment in the FX universe.
Gold price cautious despite weaker US Dollar and falling US yields
Gold retreats modestly after failing to sustain gains despite fall in US Treasury yields, weaker US Dollar. XAU/USD struggles to capitalize following release of weaker-than-expected S&P Global PMIs, fueling speculation about potential Fed rate cuts.
Ethereum continues hinting at rally following reduced long liquidations
Ethereum has continued showing signs of a potential rally on Tuesday as most coins in the crypto market are also posting gains. This comes amid speculation of a potential decline following FTX ETH sales and normalizing ETH risk reversals.
Australia CPI Preview: Inflation set to remain above target as hopes of early interest-rate cuts fade
An Australian inflation update takes the spotlight this week ahead of critical United States macroeconomic data. The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release two different inflation gauges on Wednesday.