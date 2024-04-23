AUD/USD Price Analysis: Despite signs this is probably not a bullish reversal

- AUD/USD is showing technical bullish reversal signs.
- The question is, are they enough to indicate a chance of a reversal of the trend?
- Daily, 4-hour and Weekly charts are analyzed to weigh up the evidence.
“The trend is your friend,” traders like to say, and AUD/USD is in a downtrend overall.
At the same time it is showing some early technical signs – here and there – that point to a possible bullish reversal.
What are these signs and are they enough to suggest a reversal of the trend and the birth of a new bull trend in AUD/USD?
Early bullish clues?
The bullish signs are particularly clear on the short and intermediate term charts – or the 4-hour and daily timeframes.
The AUD/USD daily chart below, used to analyze the intermediate-term trend, is showing a bullish Dragonfly Doji candlestick reversal pattern (circled) at the recent Friday April 19 lows. This was followed by a green up day on Monday, which provides added bullish confirmation.
The inference from these candlesticks is that AUD/USD is undergoing a reversal, albeit one of short duration.
AUD/USD Daily Chart
Also on the daily chart, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence is converging slightly with price when comparing the February 13 low with the April 19 low. Although price is drastically lower in April, the MACD is actually slightly higher when compared to the MACD in February, suggesting a lack of bearish momentum underpins the most recent sell-off. This is sometimes an early warning sign a bear trend is ending.
Bearish counter-arguments
There are no other signs the intermediate trend is reversing. Price is still under the three major moving averages – the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which is a bearish sign.
Nor has it broken above the April 11 high at 0.6563, the last lower high of the downtrend on the daily chart, a further requirement to be confident the trend was reversing.
Additionally, although the sell-off in April lacks momentum it is very steep, and this steepness probably indicates more downside before the downtrend ends.
Analyzing the short-term trend
AUD/USD’s 4-hour chart which is used to assess the short-term trend, is also showing some bullish reversal insignia, though still nothing definitive.
AUD/USD 4-hour Chart
The pair has risen above the last lower high of the downtrend at 0.6452 and has broken above the 50-4hr SMA. These are both quite bullish signs.
In addition, the accompanying MACD, during the recovery from the April 19 lows, has been strongly bullish, rising more quickly than it fell over a similar timespan. This shows bullish enthusiasm and potentially institutional buyers could be participating.
MACD has also crept above the zero line on Tuesday, adding more bullish evidence to the argument.
AUD/USD Weekly Chart
Finally we look at the weekly chart to assess the long-term trend. This is the least-bullish looking chart of the three.
AUD/USD looks like it has probably formed a bearish three-wave Measured Move pattern, with waves A, B and C shown labeled. If so, the pair looks to be in the middle of unfolding its C-wave. Once C is complete, price is likely to undergo a reversal or, at least, a correction.
Wave C is normally equal to the length of wave A or more conservatively a Fibonacci 0.618 ratio of A. If the latter is the case, wave C may have already completed. This would add weight to the bullish reversal thesis.
If not, wave C probably has further to fall. Going by the patterning on the chart this looks more likely to be the case and continues to tip the balance in favor of the bearish case overall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades modestly higher on the day above 1.0650 in the early American session on Tuesday. The upbeat PMI reports from the Eurozone and Germany support the Euro as market focus shift to US PMI data.
GBP/USD extends rebound, tests 1.2400
GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades near 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the private sector continued to grow at an accelerating pace in April, helping Pound Sterling gather strength against its rivals.
Gold flirts with $2,300 amid receding safe-haven demand
Gold (XAU/USD) remains under heavy selling pressure for the second straight day on Tuesday and languishes near its lowest level in over two weeks, around the $2,300 mark in the European session. Eyes on US PMI data.
Here’s why Ondo price hit new ATH amid bearish market outlook Premium
Ondo price shows no signs of slowing down after setting up an all-time high (ATH) at $1.05 on March 31. This development is likely to be followed by a correction and ATH but not necessarily in that order.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to keep momentum in April
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI are both expected to come in at 52 in April’s flash estimate, highlighting an ongoing expansion in the private sector’s economic activity.