AUD/USD rises further to fresh three-week highs at the 0.7730 zone

- Australian dollar among top performers on risk appetite.
- US dollar falls across the board even as US yields rise.
The AUD/USD rose further boosted by a decline of the US dollar and a positive tone across financial markets. The pair hit at 0.7730, the highest level since March 23. It remains near the top, with the bullish momentum intact about to post the first daily close well above the 20-day simple moving average since early March.
DXY down even as US yields
The DXY is falling 0.15% on Wednesday as it stands at 91.66, the lowest since March 21. The dollar has been unable to benefit from a rebound in US yields. The 10-year gains 1.55% and climbed to 1.64%. The improvement in risk sentiment boosted currencies like the AUD, NZD, and European majors.
The risk-on mood also is boosting crude oil that gains more than 4%. Metals are being unable to profit. Gold drops 0.70%, affected by the rise in yields.
AUD/USD firm at higher levels
Technical factors are also driving the rally of AUD/USD on Wednesday. The price broke a range of almost two weeks by rising above the 0.7660/80 barrier. It also surpassed the 20 and 55-day moving averages. The recovery took place after the aussie managed to hold above the 0.7550 key support area.
The short-term outlook now favors the upside in AUD/USD. A retreat under 0.7660 would alleviate the bullish pressure. A break under 0.7560 should clear the way to further losses.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01
|Today daily open
|0.764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7649
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.766
|Daily SMA200
|0.7417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7651
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7585
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
