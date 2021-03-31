AUD/USD reverses, drops toward 0.7600

- Aussie trims gains versus US Dollar on a mixed Wall Street.
- The dollar recovers some momentum even as US yields remain near daily lows.
The AUD/USD peaked at 0.7636 on the first hours of the American session, but it quickly pulled back toward 0.7600. The move took place as some stocks in Wall Street pulled back. As of writing, the pair is hovering around 0.7605, up ten pips for the day.
The greenback trimmed losses across the board even as US yields remain near daily lows. Economic data from the US showed the private sector added more than 500K jobs in March according to ADP; the Chicago PMI jumped to 66.3, surpassing expectations and Existing Home Sales tumbled 10.6% in February.
Market participants mostly ignored the numbers. On Friday, the Non-farm payroll report is due. Later on Wednesday, US President Biden will present its infrastructure plan. In Australia on Thursday, economic data to be release includes the AiG Performance, Home Loans, Trade Balance, and Retail Sales.
Short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair dropped back below the 20-SMA in four hours chart that stands at 0.7620. A consolidation above 0.7620 should remove the negative short-term bias. The downside seems controlled while above 0.7585. A break lower would expose the last week low at 0.7562 and the 0.7560 support area that is critical.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.761
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7702
|Daily SMA50
|0.7728
|Daily SMA100
|0.7627
|Daily SMA200
|0.7381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7664
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7758
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7614
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 on end-of-quarter jitters
EUR/USD is trading choppily on higher ground amid end-of-quarter flows. Markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI and US ADP NFP both missed estiamtes.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.