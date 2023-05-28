AUD/USD retreats from 0.6530 as a rebound in US PCE supports more rate hikes from Fed

- AUD/USD has sensed selling interest after a short-lived pullback to near 0.6530 amid hawkish Fed bets.
- The overall market mood is quite upbeat as investors are chasing risk-sensitive assets.
- The USD Index reported three consecutive super bullish weekly settlements amid delay in raising US debt-ceiling limit by the White House.
The AUD/USD pair has sensed selling pressure around 0.6525 after a less-confident rebound in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to face more offers as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is anticipated to shift in the bullish trajectory for a longer term after a rebound in Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge.
S&P500 futures showed a stellar show on Friday supported by solid gains in technology stocks. Investors went heavily for US equities on expectations that the United States economy won’t show a default for obligated payments by the Federal government. The overall market mood is quite upbeat as investors are chasing risk-sensitive assets.
The US Dollar Index reported three consecutive super bullish weekly settlements amid a delay in raising the US debt-ceiling limit by the White House. Lengthy negotiations among the White House and Republican leaders have put US Treasury on its toes. Discussions on the US borrowing cap limit raise were productive this weekend as associated parties agreed that $31.4 trillion debt ceiling will be raised for two years but non-defense spending should match last year’s spending budget.
Investors should note that the US markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day.
On Friday, the release of the monthly Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index (April) showed an acceleration of 0.4% as expected by the market participants. The annual figure rose to 4.4% vs. the estimates of 3.9% and the prior release of 4.2%. A solid recovery in households’ consumption expenditure strengthened the odds of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar remained in action after the release of stagnant monthly Retail Sales data (April). The street was anticipating an expansion by 0.2% while previously it expanded by 0.4%. A decline in households’ demand is expected to strengthen the odds of a neutral interest rate policy stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for June’s monetary policy meeting. Higher interest rates and the cost of living forced Australian households to cut their spending sharply.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6523
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.666
|Daily SMA50
|0.6677
|Daily SMA100
|0.6774
|Daily SMA200
|0.6704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6544
|Previous Daily Low
|0.649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6524
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6435
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovery eyes 0.6550 on mild appreciation to US debt ceiling deal
AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound from the yearly low, as it justifies the market’s cautious optimism amid holidays in multiple bourses on Monday. The hopes of avoiding the catastrophic US default recently put a floor under the risk-barometer to the Aussie.
EUR/USD volatile action looks likely as US debt-ceiling raise proposal approved
The EUR/USD pair is showing a back-and-forth action above the round-level support of 1.0700 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is expected to remain in action as the proposal of raising the $31.4 trillion US borrowing limit has been approved for two years.
Gold bears approach $1,930 support on US debt ceiling extension, NFP eyed
Gold takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,941 as it fails to cheer the United States policymakers’ initial agreement to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default on early Monday. The XAU/USD takes clues from the uncertainty surrounding the deal’s passage through the US Congress, as well as the hawkish Fed concerns.
Ethereum worth $7.5M stolen in Arbitrum-based Jimbos Protocol exploit
Ethereum (ETH) worth around $7.54 million has been stolen after a hacker exploited the Arbitrum-based Jimbos protocol 20 days after its launch. Reportedly, the attacker took advantage of the lack of slippage control over tokens to grab the loot.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls eyed as Dollar rides Fed bets
With investors flirting with the idea of one final Fed rate increase this summer and the dollar making a comeback, there will be increased emphasis on the next round of US employment data on Friday.