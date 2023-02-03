- AUD/USD edges lower for the second successive day, though lacks follow-through selling.
- A modest USD strength and the cautious market mood weigh on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- Traders keenly await the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data (NFP report).
The AUD/USD pair extends the previous day's pullback from the 0.7155-0.7160 area, or its highest level since June 2022 and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday. The pair remains depressed heading into the European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, just above mid-0.7000s.
A further US Dollar recovery from a nine-month low touched on Thursday turns out to be a key factor weighing on the AUD/USD pair. The better-than-expected Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US raises the possibility of strong Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data and prompts traders to lighten their USD bearish bets. The popularly known NFP report is scheduled for release later during the early North American session and will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
A surprisingly stronger print will further point to the underlying strength in the US labor market and force investors to re-evaluate their expectations for future rate hikes by the Fed. It is worth mentioning that the markets expect the Fed to reverse its hawkish stance amid concerns that headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs could lead to a sharp economic slowdown. This led to a sharp USD fall following the announcement of the FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
The anxiety heading into the key data is evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity market. This is seen as another factor benefitting the safe-haven greenback and undermining the risk-sensitive Aussie. Spot prices, however, manage to hold comfortably above the 0.7000 psychological mark and the weekly low, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has topped out already and positioning for any meaningful corrective decline in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7063
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7001
|Daily SMA50
|0.6848
|Daily SMA100
|0.6668
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7158
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7069
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0900 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is attempting to build a cushion near 1.0900 in the early European morning. The market mood remains cautious, as investors assess the dovish Fed and ECB policy announcements, repositioning ahead of the key US NFP data.
GBP/USD defends 1.2200 amid cautious mood, US NFP eyed Premium
GBP/USD is struggling for a clear direction while defending the 1.2200 mark early Friday. The dovish BoE policy outlook combined with a broad US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair. Focus shifts to the US NFP data for fresh trading impetus.
Will Gold defend 21DMA support on US Nonfarm Payrolls? Premium
Gold price is holding steady above the $1,900 mark, as sellers take a breather after a sharp pullback from ten-month highs of $1,960. A sesne of calm prevails in Fridya’s tradiung so far, as investors stay on the sidelines and assess the latest central banks’ policy decisions and its market impact going forward.
Uniswap price could crash 30% as UNI forms a bearish swing failure pattern
Uniswap price shows a steady uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. While this outlook alone might instill confidence in a layman investor, a closer look reveals weakness. Market participants need to be cautious as a trend reversal could be brewing.
US January Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 30 NFP prints.