- AUD/USD has not displayed any significant move on the maintenance of the status quo by the PBOC.
- PBOC has kept its five-year PLR at 4.45% and one-year PLR at 3.70%.
- RBA Lowe is expecting a higher inflation rate for June and more rate hikes over the months ahead.
The AUD/USD pair has remained muted as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has kept its monetary policy unchanged. The PBOC has kept its five-year Prime Lending Rate (PLR) at 4.45%. Also, the one-year loan prime rate has remained stable at 3.70%
It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and eventually has a significant impact on the AUD/USD pair. Meanwhile, the USD/CNH pair has surged strongly and has recorded an intraday high of 6.7457.
The aussie has been performing stronger against the greenback this week after the long-run inflation expectations in the US slipped to 2.8% from June’s print of 3.1%. The US dollar index (DXY) felt the heat as lower inflation expectations indicate that policy tightening measures are near to conclusion. And, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will diminish the momentum of raising interest rates.
Adding to that, the odds of a 1% rate hike by the Fed in its July monetary policy meeting have trimmed significantly. As per CME’s FedWatch Tool, the expectations of a rate hike by 1% were as high as 80% last week, which have trimmed to near 30%. However, higher odds of a rate hike announcement are still intact.
On the Aussie front, comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe at ''The Australian Strategic Business Forum – Melbourne'' will strengthen the antipodean further. The comments from RBA Lowe indicate that investors should brace for higher inflation in June. To contain price pressures, the RBA will dictate more rate hikes over the months ahead.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6897
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6897
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6844
|Daily SMA50
|0.6975
|Daily SMA100
|0.7152
|Daily SMA200
|0.7195
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6913
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6802
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7051
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
