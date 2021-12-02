AUD/USD remains confined in a range, seems vulnerable near 0.7100 mark

- AUD/USD witnessed a subdued price action through the early part of the European session.
- Omicron fears continued weighing on investors’ sentiment and the perceived riskier aussie.
- Fed rate hike bets underpinned the USD and further collaborated to cap gains for the major.
The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band around the 0.7100 mark through the early part of the European session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Thursday. Growing concerns over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the economic recovery continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which, in turn, acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie.
On the other hand, the US dollar, so far, has struggled to gain any traction and was seen as the only factor lending some support to the AUD/USD pair. That said, market conviction that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later continued lending some support to the greenback. In fact, investors started pricing in the possibility of at least a 50 bps rate hike by the end of 2022 in reaction to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments.
Powell said it's time to retire the word transitory as the risk of persistently higher inflation has increased. He further signalled that the Fed could speed up the tapering of its asset purchases. This, along with rebounding US Treasury bond yields, should help revive the USD demand. Hence, the AUD/USD pair's range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase, which supports prospect for an extension of the recent fall witnessed since late September.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Challenger Job Cuts and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7265
|Daily SMA50
|0.7334
|Daily SMA100
|0.7333
|Daily SMA200
|0.7507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7174
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7094
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7273
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7068
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1300, having faced rejection just shy of 1.1350. The recovery in the risk sentiment pauses the Treasury yields’ south-run, underpinning the US dollar. Fedspeak, US Jobless Claims, Omicron updates in focus ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3300 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3300, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar demand. The greenback rebounds with yields on Fed’s hawkish view. Concerns over the Omicron covid variant and Brexit issues continue to limit the pair’s upside. US data awaited amid a light UK docket.
Gold struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region
The Fed's hawkish outlook prompted fresh selling around gold on Thursday. A stronger USD offset Omicron fears and further weighed on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a slide to November swing low.
Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price looks ready for a reversal as it enters a crucial support area that is likely to trigger a massive uptrend. This move has a high chance of occurrence as it allows sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up to get in on the next leg-up.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?