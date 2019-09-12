AUD/USD: Rejected again at 50% Fib resistance

- AUD/USD has failed to pierce key Fib resistance at 0.6880 despite the US-China trade optimism.
- Australian inflation expectations cooled in September. That data may be capping gains in the AUD.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6870, having faced rejection at 0.6880, which is the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the drop from 0.7082 to 0.6677.
The pair has faced rejection at the key Fibonacci level for the second straight day, despite optimism on the US-China trade front.
The US President Trump Thursday delayed the decision to impose extra 5% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15, sending the risk assets higher. Notably, China's offshore Yuan clocked three-week highs against the US Dollar and the reduced haven demand for bonds pushed the US 10-year treasury yield to a one-month high of 1.76%.
Even so, the AUD is reversing lower from key Fib hurdle, possibly due to the weak domestic data - Australia's consumer inflation expectations for September came in at 3.1% vs 3.5% in August.
Looking forward, the bulls need to defend the session low of 0.6859, else the rejection at the key Fib hurdle would gain credence, possibly leading to a deeper drop to 0.6830. As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.30% gain, so, the AUD may be able to defend 0.6859.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.687
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6863
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6782
|Daily SMA50
|0.6858
|Daily SMA100
|0.6907
|Daily SMA200
|0.7017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6862
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Remains stuck at key resistance despite trade optimism
EUR/USD has bounced back above 1.10, but the bias remains bearish, as the range breakdown confirmed on Wednesday is still valid. Trump delayed the imposition of 5% extra tariffs on $250B worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15.
GBP/USD: Slips below 61.8% Fibo. on the break of 1-week-old support-line
Having breached one-week-old rising trend-line, the GBP/USD pair declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September downpour as it flashes 1.2330 quote on the chart during early Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bulls take up fresh six-week highs
USD/JPY has preserved the day’s gains in Tokyo which took the pair to another 6 week high above the 108 handle to 108.05. Overnight, stocks advanced with the DJIA notching its 6 straight gain.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
US 10-year Treasury yield hits one-month high on trade optimism
A gradual de-escalation of US-China trade tensions is boding well for US treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is currently trading at 1.76% – the highest level since Aug. 8.