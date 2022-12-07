  • AUD/USD touches a fresh weekly low amid some follow-through buying around the USD.
  • Expectations that the Fed may lift interest rates more than projected underpins the buck.
  • Softer Australian GDP print and Chinese trade balance data contribute to the downfall.

The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers near the 0.6715 region on Wednesday and drops to a fresh weekly low during the early part of the European session. The pair is currently finding support at the 100-day SMA at around 0.6680, but seems vulnerable to a break lower amid some follow-through US Dollar buying.

In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, is prolonging this week's recovery move from over a five-month low for the third straight day. The recent upbeat US macro data suggests that the economy remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs and this has fueled speculation that the Fed may lift rates more than projected. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the US Treasury bond yields and continues to lend support to the Greenback.

The Australian Dollar, on the other hand, is pressured by Wednesday's softer domestic GDP print, which showed that the economy expanded by 0.6% during the third quarter. This marks a notable slowdown from the 0.9% growth recorded in the previous quarter and also fell short of the 0.7% rise anticipated. Apart from this, a sharp drop in China's Trade Balance outlines deep cracks running in the world's second-largest economy and exerts additional pressure on the China-proxy Aussie.

The fundamental backdrop now seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for some meaningful downside for the AUD/USD pair. That said, firming expectations that the US central bank will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit losses for the major. It is worth mentioning that the markets have been pricing in a greater chance of a relatively smaller 50 bps Fed rate hike in December.

This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has topped out in the near term amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of next week's key data/event risks - the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures and the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting on December 13-14.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6675
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.669
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6697
Daily SMA50 0.6509
Daily SMA100 0.6685
Daily SMA200 0.6918
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6744
Previous Daily Low 0.6681
Previous Weekly High 0.6845
Previous Weekly Low 0.664
Previous Monthly High 0.6801
Previous Monthly Low 0.6272
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6705
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.672
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6666
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6602
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6729
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6768
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6793

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0500 as US Dollar eases with yields

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0500 as US Dollar eases with yields

EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0500 in the early European session. The pair is recovering ground, as the US Dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Growing recession fears offset China's covid easing. Focus shifts to EU data. 

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY holds gains around 137.50 as yields retreat

USD/JPY holds gains around 137.50 as yields retreat

USD/JPY is consolidating gains around 137.50, as US Treasury yields lose their recovery momentum amid a cautious mood. The dovish remarks from BoJ's Nakamura helped the pair's advance earlier in the day, as the central bank divergence theme continues to play out. 

USDJPY News

Gold price challenges $1,775 on the road to recovery

Gold price challenges $1,775 on the road to recovery

Gold price is looking to extend the recovery above $1,775, as the US Dollar loses the upside traction alongside the Treasury yields amid a risk reset in the European trading hours. The easing of COVID-19 curbs in China could be the key catalyst. 

Gold News

JP Morgan joins forces with Ripple partner in the UAE, what this means for XRP price

JP Morgan joins forces with Ripple partner in the UAE, what this means for XRP price

JP Morgan will work alongside Al Fardan Exchange LLC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to power faster transaction settlement and transfers in fiat currencies.

Read more

Are global rate markets too complacent about central bank intentions for 2023?

Are global rate markets too complacent about central bank intentions for 2023?

Markets and economists are split between a 25 bps and a 50 bps rate hike (bringing the key rate to 4% or 4.25%) but are eager to hear about the Bank of Canada’s future guidance.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures