  • AUD/USD reversed an early slide to the 0.7000 mark and climbed back closer to the daily high.
  • A goodish recovery in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven USD and extended support.
  • Recession fears should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and cap gains for the pair.

The AUD/USD pair recovered its early lost ground and was last seen trading near the higher end of its daily range, just below mid-0.7000s during the early European session.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7000 psychological mark on Friday and has now moved well within the striking distance of a two-week high touched the previous day. The global risk sentiment recovered a bit after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut its five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to counter an economic slowdown. This, in turn, failed to assist the safe-haven US dollar to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and extended some support to the China-proxy aussie.

The Australian dollar was further underpinned by the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish signal that a bigger interest rate hike is still possible in June amid the upside risks to inflation. The market expectations were reinforced by domestic employment data released on Thursday, which showed that the jobless rate fell to the lowest level in almost 50 years. That said, the gloomy global economic outlook should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and the growth-sensitive AUD/USD pair.

The markets remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation could pose challenges to global economic growth. Apart from this, the Russia-Ukraine war and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China have been fueling recession fears. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's recent bounce from the YTD low, around the 0.6830-0.6825 region touched last week.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7044
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.7048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7053
Daily SMA50 0.7279
Daily SMA100 0.7238
Daily SMA200 0.7264
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7073
Previous Daily Low 0.6952
Previous Weekly High 0.7074
Previous Weekly Low 0.6828
Previous Monthly High 0.7662
Previous Monthly Low 0.7054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7027
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6998
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6854
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7097
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7219

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600

EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.0600 after having dipped below 1.0560 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction as focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from the eurozone.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday. The dollar holds its ground following Thursday's selloff and doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. The US economic docket won't feature any high-tier data releases.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850

Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850

After having registered impressive gains on Thursday, gold stays relatively quiet and trades below $1,850 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield trades flat on the day following the two-day decline, failing to provide directional clues to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout

Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout

Ethereum Merge is one of the most awaited events in the ETH community. The Merge has been delayed several times over the past year, and the final date for the key event is here, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

Read more

Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG

Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG

Walmart and Target have spoken, and the market did not like it. Consumer spending is already being hit by inflation. Next week sees more retailers report earnings.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures