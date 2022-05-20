- AUD/USD reversed an early slide to the 0.7000 mark and climbed back closer to the daily high.
- A goodish recovery in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven USD and extended support.
- Recession fears should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and cap gains for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair recovered its early lost ground and was last seen trading near the higher end of its daily range, just below mid-0.7000s during the early European session.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7000 psychological mark on Friday and has now moved well within the striking distance of a two-week high touched the previous day. The global risk sentiment recovered a bit after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut its five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to counter an economic slowdown. This, in turn, failed to assist the safe-haven US dollar to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and extended some support to the China-proxy aussie.
The Australian dollar was further underpinned by the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish signal that a bigger interest rate hike is still possible in June amid the upside risks to inflation. The market expectations were reinforced by domestic employment data released on Thursday, which showed that the jobless rate fell to the lowest level in almost 50 years. That said, the gloomy global economic outlook should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and the growth-sensitive AUD/USD pair.
The markets remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation could pose challenges to global economic growth. Apart from this, the Russia-Ukraine war and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China have been fueling recession fears. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's recent bounce from the YTD low, around the 0.6830-0.6825 region touched last week.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7044
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7053
|Daily SMA50
|0.7279
|Daily SMA100
|0.7238
|Daily SMA200
|0.7264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7073
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6828
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
