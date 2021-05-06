AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, climbs back closer to mid-0.7700s

- Suspension of Chinese-Australian economic dialogue prompted some selling around AUD/USD.
- A modest USD weakness assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying near the 0.7700 mark.
- The risk-on mood also underpinned the perceived riskier aussie and remained supportive.
The AUD/USD pair managed to recover its intraday losses and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, closer to mid-0.7700s heading into the European session.
The pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early part of the trading action on Thursday after China indefinitely suspended all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue. China being Australia's major trading partner, the announcement pointed to strained relations between the two countries and exerted some downward pressure on the aussie.
Despite the negative trigger, the AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7700 round-figure mark. Bulls might now be looking to build on this week's rebound from the 0.7675 region, or the lowest level since April 14 touched on Tuesday. The intraday uptick was sponsored by a modest US dollar weakness and a generally positive tone around the equity markets.
The USD extended the previous day's modest pullback from two-week tops, triggered by unimpressive US economic data. The ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 742K jobs in April and the US ISM Services PMI dropped to 62.7 in April, both falling short of market expectations. This along with weaker US Treasury bond yields undermined the greenback.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie and remained supportive of the uptick. The upside, however, is likely to remain capped, at least for the time being, as investors might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report, scheduled for release on Friday.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from Thursday's release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US, due later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7748
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7724
|Daily SMA50
|0.7709
|Daily SMA100
|0.7709
|Daily SMA200
|0.7473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7755
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7704
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7819
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is pressuring the downside around 1.2000, looking to test two-week lows of 1.1986, as the US dollar has caught a fresh bid-wave amid worsening market mood. Macroeconomic divergence continues to weigh on the euro. Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD tackles 1.39, Scottish election, BOE to offer ‘Super Thursday’
GBP/USD holds lower ground around 1.3900 ahead of key UK events. Fishing row with France escalates. Scottish Referendum is the key amid current political tensions. BOE is likely to unveil economic optimism in QIR but any disappointment can hit the cable hard.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
BOE Preview: Three reasons why Super Thursday could become a sterling suffer-fest
A shot in the arm from vaccines and a second one from the Bank of England? That is what sterling bulls may have in mind ahead of "Super Thursday" – when the BOE publishes its quarterly report in addition to announcing its rate decision.