AUD/USD reclaims 0.7800 level ahead of Aussie Q4 GDP numbers

- AUD/USD has broken back above 0.7300 ahead of the release of the crucial Q4 Australia 2020 GDP update.
- AUD has outperformed most of its G10 rivals on Tuesday in wake of a more optimistic RBA.
AUD/USD has broken back to the north of resistance in the form of the early January highs at 0.7820 and currently trades around the 0.7830 mark ahead of the release of the crucial Q4 2020 GDP update. The pair, which has benefitted from a combination of US dollar weakness and post-RBA tailwinds, looks set to end Tuesday FX trade with gains of about 0.8% or 60 pips on the day and is the best performer in the G10.
Tuesday’s gains mean that AUD/USD has already rallied more than 1.5% on the week. Not bad, though, when compared to the 3.2% drop in the last two days of last week, not enough to get the pair anywhere near back in the region of its recent highs. That doesn’t mean that a recovery back to last week’s 0.8000 highs is out of the realm of possibility, with a number of tier-one US economic events incoming this week that could really shake things up for FX markets;
Wednesday sees the release of the ISM Services PMI report for February, a timely update on the state of the US’ service sector recovery, as well as February’s ADP National Employment Change estimate, a release that helps set expectations for the NFP release later in the week. Thursday sees Fed Chair Jerome Powell (expected to reiterate the dovish Fed script whilst now showing any concerns about rising bond yields) plus Weekly Jobless Claims numbers and Friday sees the release of the February Labour Market Report, which will be the main event of the week from a global macro perspective. Silver prices are likely to be choppy as a function of USD.
RBA, Aussie Data Recap
As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its main policy settings untouched at Tuesday’s monetary policy decision; the Cast Rate Target and 3-year Australian Government bond yield targets were held at 0.1% and the bank left its QE remit unchanged at AUD 100B. Moreover, as expected, the RBA reiterated its prior guidance that it does not expect to start hiking interest rates until 2024, given that the bank expects it to take this long for the labour market to tighten and for wage growth to pick up significantly, and reiterated that it will not lift rates until inflation is sustainably back within its 2-3% target range.
On the outlook for the economy, the RBA came across as a little more confident, saying “the outlook for the global economy has improved over recent months due to the ongoing rollout of vaccines… While the path ahead is likely to remain bumpy and uneven, there are better prospects for a sustained recovery than there were a few months ago”. Note that this comment is being cited as behind Aussie outperformance on Tuesday.
Note also that the RBA sent a strong message to markets that it is committed to its target of keeping 3-year bond yields at 0.1% - these comments come against a backdrop of the recent rise in global yields that had started to lift the 3-year yield above the RBA’s target, only for the bank to enter the market in size on Monday to keep 3-year yields under control (the bank bought AUD 3B in 3-year government bonds). Note that given the above, and given that the RBA’s AUD 100B QE programme will be exhausted by the end of August, Capital Economics expect the bank to increase the size of its QE programme by another AUD 100B, perhaps at the June meeting.
Elsewhere, Australian data was mixed, with Net Exports Contribution to GDP falling 0.1% QoQ in Q4 2020, less than the expected 0.3% drop and the Q4 2020 Current Account Balance coming in a little stronger than expected at AUD 14.5B (forecasts were for AUD 13.1B), but January Building Approvals seeing a huge miss on expectations, down 19.4% MoM in January versus forecasts for a drop of 3.0%. AUD seemed not to have paid too much attention to last night’s data, with focus much more on the latest from the RBA.
GDP data incoming
Australian Q4 2020 GDP growth data is set for release at 00:30GMT on Wednesday. The QoQ rate of economic growth in the country is expected to moderate to 2.5% from 3.3% in Q3. A 2.5% QoQ expansion in the final quarter of the year is expected to leave the economy 1.8% smaller in 2020 than it was 2019, an improvement from the 3.8% drop in economic activity on the year prior seen in Q3. The continued strength of the Australian economic recovery is expected despite an unwinding of government stimulus in Q4. ANZ elaborates; “in the December quarter, the economy weathered a sharp drop-off in fiscal support, with JobKeeper payments lowered and eligibility tightened, and the Boosting Cashflow for Employers program ending... But the strength in the partial data has been promising: a 2.5% QoQ gain in retail sales suggests that spending has held up well despite the large reduction in stimulus in the quarter... (and) labour market data has also been encouraging, with employment and hours worked rising solidly”.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.783
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|0.7773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7761
|Daily SMA50
|0.7719
|Daily SMA100
|0.7506
|Daily SMA200
|0.7292
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7787
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7706
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8008
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7756
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7805
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers its poise ahead of Q4 GDP
Stable US Treasury yields hit the greenback, helping AUD/USD to recover above the 0.7800 threshold. Australian Q4 GDP foreseen at 2.5% QoQ.
USD/JPY retreats from 106.95, retains its bullish potential
The USD/JPY pair eased just modestly from fresh 2021 high, despite lower US Treasury yields and mixed US equities. Additional gains likely in the near-term.
Gold bulls take control to $1,760 to complete bearish 4-hour W-formation
Gold bulls take back control to target $1,760 resistance. 4-hour W-formation in the makings which is a bearish pattern, $1,700 to come under pressure.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).