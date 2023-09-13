AUD/USD rebounds strongly as US Dollar faces pressure despite stubborn CPI report

- AUD/USD recovers as the US Dollar stays under pressure after the sticky inflation report.
- US headline inflation expanded at a 0.6% pace as anticipated due to higher gasoline prices.
- The Australian Dollar will dance to the tune of the labor market, which is scheduled for Thursday.
The AUD/USD pair discovers buying interest near 0.6380 as investors see the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for August as insufficient to encourage Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to raise interest rates one more time in the rest of the year.
S&P500 opens on a slightly positive note as investors hope that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50% till the year-end. The US Dollar Index (DXY) delivers a volatile action as the United States inflation turned out stickier than expectations.
US headline inflation expanded at a 0.6% pace as anticipated by market participants. Core CPI that excludes volatile oil and food prices expanded by 0.3%, higher than estimates and July's reading of 0.2%. The US headline CPI, on an annual basis, accelerated to 3.6% from expectations of 3.6% and the prior release of 3.2%. Core CPI matched expectations of 4.3% in a similar period, remaining below the former reading of 4.7%.
According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, traders see a 97% chance in favor of an unchanged monetary policy vs. a 93% chance before the US inflation data release for the September monetary policy meeting.
On the Australian Dollar front, investors await the labor market data for August, which will be published on Thursday at 01:30 GMT. As per the expectations, Aussie employers recruited 23K job-seekers vs. 14.6 lay-offs recorded in July. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.7%. Tight labor market conditions could force Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers to discuss more about resuming the policy-tightening spell.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6415
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6426
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6427
|Daily SMA50
|0.6571
|Daily SMA100
|0.6622
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.644
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6408
|Previous Weekly High
|0.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6357
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.642
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6441
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6472
The USD is trading with a firmer bias against all the G10 currencies ahead today's August US CPI report. Even increased speculation that the ECB will hike rates tomorrow has failed to lift the euro, while a larger than expected contraction in the UK's July GDP pushed sterling briefly through last week's lows.