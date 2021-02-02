AUD/USD rebounds modestly from five-week lows, remains under 0.7600

- Australian dollar among the worst performers on Tuesday after RBA meeting.
- US dollar up versus G10 currencies, DXY at monthly highs above 91.00.
The AUD/USD extended the decline and bottomed at 0.7562 during the American session, hitting the lowest level since December 28. It then rebounded, finding resistance at the 0.7590 area. It remains under pressure, as the US dollar remains the top performer.
Dollar outperforms versus G10, down against EMs
Equity prices in Wall Street are rising sharply. The Dow Jones rises by 2.01% and the Nasdaq 1.56%. US yields are higher for the day but off highs. The 10-year yields peaked at 1.11%, the highest in two weeks before pulling back modestly.
The US dollar is sharply up versus its G10 rivals. The DXY stands at 91.20, up 0.25% about to post the strongest close since December 1. The greenback is falling versus emerging market currencies that are on-demand amid risk appetite.
The Australian dollar is holding onto daily losses across the board, affected by the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The decline in gold, silver and AUD/NZD added weakens to the Aussie.
“While we were skeptical, some analysts were looking for some sort of tapering message. Instead, the RBA delivered quite the opposite. We suspect Australian policymakers are watching the apparent slowdown in China’s economy as closely as we are and is taking no chances with any sort of premature withdrawal of accommodation”, explained analysts at Brown Brother Harriman. The RBA kept rates unchanged and extended its QE beyond April, increasing the program by AUD100 bln.
RBA Governor Lowe will speak on Wednesday and has to testify to parliament on Friday. Also con Friday, the RBA will release its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7587
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7724
|Daily SMA50
|0.76
|Daily SMA100
|0.7389
|Daily SMA200
|0.7165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7663
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7606
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7641
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.
Ethereum price touches $1,500 for the first time ever
Ethereum price just hit $1,500 flat on Binance for the first time ever. The digital asset was trading inside a tight range between $1,450 and $1,400 before a significant 5% breakout.
XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour. Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger
NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.