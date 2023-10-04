AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6300 on soft US job data and Services PMI report

- AUD/USD finds cushion near 0.6300 amid correction in the US Dollar.
- US private payrolls halved to 89k in September from August reading.
- US ISM Services PMI landed at 53.6 as expected but lower than the former release of 54.5.
AUD/USD rebounds after remaining choppy near the round-level support around 0.6300 in the early New York session. The Aussie asset finds buyers’ interest as the market mood improves due to a correction in the US Dollar propelled by weaker-than-anticipated Employment Change data, reported by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) agency.
The S&P500 opens on a bullish note as the risk-off profile eases as fresh additions of US private payrolls in September were halved to 89k from the August reading. Investors anticipated lower hiring at 153k. Soft labor market data is expected to fade expectations of one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the remainder of 2023.
On Tuesday, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester reiterated hawkish guidance on the interest rate outlook. Mester said that she is open to hiking interest rates further in the November monetary policy meeting if the economy remains resilient the way it has been. Soft labor market data is expected to force policymakers to return to a neutral stance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects to near 106.60 after weak job data. Meanwhile, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) has reported the Services PMI data at 53.6 as expected, lower than the August reading of 54.5. The Services PMI data carries a significant impact on the US Dollar Index as it represents the service sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the US economy. New Orders dropped significantly to 51.8 against the former release of 57.5.
On the Australian Dollar front, an unchanged interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has trimmed its appeal. The RBA kept interest rates unchanged at 4.10% on Tuesday despite a rebound in the Australian monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 5.2% in August due to a rise in oil prices.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6332
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6409
|Daily SMA50
|0.6468
|Daily SMA100
|0.6582
|Daily SMA200
|0.6686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6368
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6286
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6501
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6332
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6522
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6332
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6434
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
