AUD/USD: RBA concerns about aussie strength to trigger a deep correction

AUD/USD finished the sixth straight week in the positive territory as gained more than 4% in July. Therefore, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which holds its monetary policy meeting tomorrow, may start to concern about the AUD's market valuation. The aussie could see a correction lower if the central bank expresses voices such concerns, FXStreet's Eren Sengezer reports.
Key quotes
“Today, the ISM's Manufacturing PMI data from the US will be watched closely by the market participants. The market expectation points out to a contraction in the manufacturing sectors' economic activity with the PMI dropping to dropping to 48.4 from 52.6 in June. A worse-than-expected reading could revive concerns over a sluggish recovery and put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.”
“On Tuesday, the RBA will announce its interest rate decision and release the policy statement. With AUD/USD rising to its highest level in nearly 18 months and inflation dropping into the negative territory in the second quarter, the RBA could start voicing concerns over AUD strength and trigger a deep downward correction.”
“On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its monthly employment data. Investors expect NFP to increase more than 2 million in July. If the USD's performance remains correlated with the US Treasury bond yields, a positive reading could help the DXY gain traction and weigh on the aussie. On the other hand, a disappointing NFP could make it difficult for the USD to find demand as it would likely cause investors to start pricing additional Fed stimulus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.