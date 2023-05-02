AUD/USD Price Analysis: Well set for further downside past 0.6650 on RBA Day

Share:

AUD/USD stays defensive after reversing from 12-day-old resistance line.

Failure to cross previous support line, easing bullish bias of MACD signals favors Aussie pair sellers.

RBA is expected to keep monetary policy intact but a surprise move could propel prices beyond 200-SMA key hurdle.

AUD/USD portrays pre-RBA consolidation as it prints mild losses around 0.6630 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair defends the previous day’s U-turn from a two-week-old resistance line ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.

Not only the AUD/USD pair’s U-turn from a short-term resistance line but the inability to cross the previous support line from early March, now immediate resistance near 0.6655, also keeps the Aussie pair sellers hopeful.

Furthermore, the MACD signals appear losing bullish bias and hence the downside move can’t be ignored. However, it all depends upon the RBA’s readiness to match the market forecasts of announcing no change to its current monetary policy.

That said, the 0.6600 round figures can lure intraday sellers of the AUD/USD pair before the latest swing low near 0.6575.

However, the yearly low marked in March, around 0.6565, as well as the 0.6530-25 support zone comprising tops marked in October-November 2022, will be important to watch afterward.

Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance line joins the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of the pair’s March-April upside, close to 0.6655-60, to restrict the immediate upside of the AUD/USD pair.

Following that, the 200-SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could challenge the Aussie pair buyers near 0.6685-90.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected