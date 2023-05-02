AUD/USD Price Analysis: Well set for further downside past 0.6650 on RBA Day

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • AUD/USD stays defensive after reversing from 12-day-old resistance line.
  • Failure to cross previous support line, easing bullish bias of MACD signals favors Aussie pair sellers.
  • RBA is expected to keep monetary policy intact but a surprise move could propel prices beyond 200-SMA key hurdle.

AUD/USD portrays pre-RBA consolidation as it prints mild losses around 0.6630 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair defends the previous day’s U-turn from a two-week-old resistance line ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.

Also read: AUD/USD eases towards 0.6600 with eyes on RBA Interest Rate Decision

Not only the AUD/USD pair’s U-turn from a short-term resistance line but the inability to cross the previous support line from early March, now immediate resistance near 0.6655, also keeps the Aussie pair sellers hopeful. 

Furthermore, the MACD signals appear losing bullish bias and hence the downside move can’t be ignored. However, it all depends upon the RBA’s readiness to match the market forecasts of announcing no change to its current monetary policy.

That said, the 0.6600 round figures can lure intraday sellers of the AUD/USD pair before the latest swing low near 0.6575.

However, the yearly low marked in March, around 0.6565, as well as the 0.6530-25 support zone comprising tops marked in October-November 2022, will be important to watch afterward.

Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance line joins the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of the pair’s March-April upside, close to 0.6655-60, to restrict the immediate upside of the AUD/USD pair.

Following that, the 200-SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could challenge the Aussie pair buyers near 0.6685-90.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6625
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.663
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6683
Daily SMA50 0.6692
Daily SMA100 0.6792
Daily SMA200 0.6735
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6668
Previous Daily Low 0.6607
Previous Weekly High 0.6706
Previous Weekly Low 0.6574
Previous Monthly High 0.6806
Previous Monthly Low 0.6574
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6645
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6631
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6603
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6542
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6663
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6724

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Well set for further downside past 0.6650 on RBA Day

AUD/USD: Well set for further downside past 0.6650 on RBA Day

AUD/USD portrays pre-RBA consolidation as it prints mild losses around 0.6630 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair defends the previous day’s U-turn from a two-week-old resistance line ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bears eye a break of critical support while below 1.1000

EUR/USD bears eye a break of critical support while below 1.1000

EUR/USD has been pressured at the start of the week and remains biased to the downside as it moves toward the 1.0960s on the approach to the Tokyo open. The US Dollar has firmed on fundamentals and has put a strain on the bullish thesis

EUR/USD News

Gold struggles below $2,000 amid US default fears, hawkish Fed bets

Gold struggles below $2,000 amid US default fears, hawkish Fed bets

Gold price aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood around $1,980, after a downbeat week-start, as full markets return on Tuesday. The XAU/USD justifies mixed plays surrounding the US debt ceiling expiration and First Republic Bank.

Gold News

Dogecoin price defying Bitcoin’s lead might be the key to its recovery

Dogecoin price defying Bitcoin’s lead might be the key to its recovery

Dogecoin price has always been a leader in the meme coin space, but the emergence of PEPE challenged the supremacy of the cryptocurrency. The “OG” meme coin continues to fail to breach an important resistance level, but the altcoin might have found its way around the bearishness surrounding it.

Read more

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No change, nothing new for the Aussie Premium

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No change, nothing new for the Aussie

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60% to “assess the impact” of rate hikes. Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy could be more important than the meeting.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures