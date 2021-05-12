AUD/USD Price Analysis: Tests previous hurdle as bears attack 0.7800

- AUD/USD refreshes weekly low, fails to keep previous day’s gains.
- Downbeat Momentum line suggests further weakness in prices.
- Six-week-old support line, 200-SMA will be a tough nut to crack for bears.
AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7820, down 0.25% intraday, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair retests the key hurdle, broke on Friday, amid descending Momentum line.
Given the cautious sentiment ahead of the key US inflation figures, sellers may conquer the 0.7820 resistance-turned-support in search of the 0.7800 threshold.
However, the AUD/USD pair’s weakness past-0.7800 may only have 0.7760 to cheer as a confluence of 200-SMA and an ascending support line from April 01 will challenge the bears around 0.7710 afterward.
Alternatively, 0.7860 and the latest high around 0.7900 guard the quote’s recovery moves.
Though, AUD/USD bulls are less likely to get serious until witnessing a clear break above 0.7930, which in turn will enable them to battle the yearly top near 0.8010.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7823
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7762
|Daily SMA50
|0.7711
|Daily SMA100
|0.7718
|Daily SMA200
|0.7487
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7857
|Previous Daily Low
|0.782
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7834
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7876
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
