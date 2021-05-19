AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stays directed to 0.7820 immediate hurdle

- AUD/USD reverses early Asian losses, off intraday low.
- Westpac Consumer Confidence dropped to -4.8% in May versus +6.2% prior.
- Monthly horizontal line tame bulls inside five-week-old rising channel.
- 50-day SMA adds to the downside filters, sluggish Momentum probe bulls near key resistance.
AUD/USD picks up bids from intraday low to 0.7791, taming short-term bears of late, during early Tuesday. The pair recently paid a little heed to downbeat Westpac Consumer Confidence as the risk-tone improves. However, buyers remain cautious ahead of Australia’s Q1 Wage Price Index, forecast 0.5% QoQ versus 0.6% previous readouts.
Technically, the pair portrays a short-term rising channel formation above 50-day SMA, supporting AUD/USD bulls.
However, the sluggish Momentum indicator restricts the pair’s immediate upside around the one-month-old horizontal resistance area of 0.7815-20.
Hence, the AUD/USD buyers remain hopeful but need a clear break of 0.7820 to challenge the monthly high near 0.7890, not to forget the stated channel’s upper line close to 0.7930.
On the flip side, the channel’s support line and 50-day SMA, respectively around 0.7735 and 0.7715, can restrict the quote’s short-term declines.
Also acting as additional support is a horizontal line comprising early April tops and the current month low around 0.7675.
Overall, AUD/USD remains in the upward trajectory but buyers need fresh fuel.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7791
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7767
|Daily SMA50
|0.7716
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7759
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7873
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains above 1.2200, eyes higher highs.
EUR/USD holds near a fresh monthly high at 1.2233 and seems poised to challenge the year high at 1.2349, as the US Federal Reserve is determined to ignore higher inflation levels.
GBP/USD ignores Brexit woes to target yearly top above 1.4200, UK CPI eyed
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.4180-90 after a three-day uptrend that poked yearly high the previous day. Fears of Indian variant probing unlock plans battle BOE’s assurance of no policy adjustments, for now.
GBP/USD ignores Brexit woes to target yearly top above 1.4200, UK CPI eyed
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.4180-90 after a three-day uptrend that poked yearly high the previous day. Fears of Indian variant probing unlock plans battle BOE’s assurance of no policy adjustments, for now.
Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
All about inflation tomorrow
Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%.