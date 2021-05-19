AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stays directed to 0.7820 immediate hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD reverses early Asian losses, off intraday low.
  • Westpac Consumer Confidence dropped to -4.8% in May versus +6.2% prior.
  • Monthly horizontal line tame bulls inside five-week-old rising channel.
  • 50-day SMA adds to the downside filters, sluggish Momentum probe bulls near key resistance.

AUD/USD picks up bids from intraday low to 0.7791, taming short-term bears of late, during early Tuesday. The pair recently paid a little heed to downbeat Westpac Consumer Confidence as the risk-tone improves. However, buyers remain cautious ahead of Australia’s Q1 Wage Price Index, forecast 0.5% QoQ versus 0.6% previous readouts.

Technically, the pair portrays a short-term rising channel formation above 50-day SMA, supporting AUD/USD bulls.

However, the sluggish Momentum indicator restricts the pair’s immediate upside around the one-month-old horizontal resistance area of 0.7815-20.

Hence, the AUD/USD buyers remain hopeful but need a clear break of 0.7820 to challenge the monthly high near 0.7890, not to forget the stated channel’s upper line close to 0.7930.

On the flip side, the channel’s support line and 50-day SMA, respectively around 0.7735 and 0.7715, can restrict the quote’s short-term declines.

Also acting as additional support is a horizontal line comprising early April tops and the current month low around 0.7675.

Overall, AUD/USD remains in the upward trajectory but buyers need fresh fuel.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7791
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 0.7793
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7767
Daily SMA50 0.7716
Daily SMA100 0.7726
Daily SMA200 0.7501
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7814
Previous Daily Low 0.7759
Previous Weekly High 0.7892
Previous Weekly Low 0.7688
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7793
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.778
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7734
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7708
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7818
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7844
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7873

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

