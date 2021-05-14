AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 0.7720 support confluence

- AUD/USD fails to extend previous day’s bounce, stays pressured near intraday low.
- 200-SMA, one-month-old ascending trend line form immediate key support.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, weekly support line add to the downside filters.
- 50-SMA, near-term resistance line guard recovery moves below 0.7800.
AUD/USD battles the 0.7720 key support during early Friday. In doing so, the pair refrains from extending the previous day’s recovery moves while bears attack 200-SMA and an ascending support line from April.
Given the bearish MACD and the pair’s inability to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, AUD/USD becomes liable to break the 0.7720 immediate support.
However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and a bit shorter support line, respectively near 0.7700 and 0.7685, could test the bears before directing them to April’s low surrounding 0.7585.
On the flip side, a clear break above 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.7738 should propel the AUD/USD prices towards a confluence of 50-SMA, weekly resistance line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 0.7775-80.
Overall, AUD/USD stays on the bears’ radar but the bulls aren’t ready to give up easily.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7721
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7761
|Daily SMA50
|0.771
|Daily SMA100
|0.7721
|Daily SMA200
|0.7492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7769
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7647
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.785
