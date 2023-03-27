AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge confirmation teases bears below 0.6680 previous support

Share:

AUD/USD licks its wounds after posting weekly loss, as well as confirming bearish chart formation.

Downbeat oscillators, key SMAs also challenge Aussie pair buyers.

Monthly low can act as intermediate halt during theoretical target surrounding October 2022 peak.

AUD/USD buyers struggle to keep the reins around 0.6650 during Monday’s sluggish trading session, after a volatile week. In doing so, the Aussie pair licks its wounds after posting the weekly loss but lacks recovery momentum to extend the late Friday’s corrective bounce off a one-week low.

It should be noted that the AUD/USD pair’s confirmation of a two-week-old rising wedge bearish chart formations joins the bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, to keep sellers hopeful.

That said, the latest trough surrounding 0.6625 lures intraday sellers of the Aussie pair before highlighting the monthly low of 0.6564.

Following that, the theoretical target of rising wedge confirmation, surrounding 0.6650, joins the October 2022 peak of near 0.6645, to offer strong support to the sellers.

On the flip side, the 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), near 0.6670 at the latest, guards immediate recovery moves of the AUD/USD pair before the stated wedge’s lower line, around 0.6680.

Even if the Aussie pair crosses the 0.6680 support-turned-resistance, the wedge’s top line and the 200-SMA, respectively near 0.6750 and 0.6760, could challenge the bulls.

It’s worth observing that the monthly high of around 0.6785 acts as the last defense of the AUD/USD bears.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected