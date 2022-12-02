- AUD/USD pares recent gains at three-month high, prints the first intraday loss in four.
- 200-day EMA challenges buyers amid nearly overbought RSI.
- Previous resistance line from mid-September joins 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level to stop bears.
AUD/USD consolidates weekly gains around 0.6800 while snapping a three-day uptrend during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair retreats from the highest levels since September 13 while marking the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the key hurdle to the north.
Not only the 200-day EMA but the nearly overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, also challenges the AUD/USD buyers.
Hence, a pullback towards the previous key resistance, now support around 0.6770, becomes widely expected as traders await a speech from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe.
Also read: AUD/USD bulls keep the reins above 0.6800 ahead of RBA’s Lowe, US NFP
It’s worth noting, however, that the quote’s weakness past 0.6770 support confluence, encompassing a downward-sloping trend line from September 13 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August-October downside, appears difficult amid bullish MACD signals.
Even so, a daily closing below 0.6770 won’t hesitate the AUD/USD pair to drag toward the weekly low near 0.6640.
Alternatively, the 200-day EMA level surrounding 0.6840 restricts the Aussie pair’s immediate upside ahead of September’s high near 0.6915.
Following that, a run-up towards the late August swing high near the 0.7000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6801
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.6813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.666
|Daily SMA50
|0.6494
|Daily SMA100
|0.6688
|Daily SMA200
|0.6926
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6845
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6782
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6781
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6821
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6908
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from 200-day EMA with eyes on 0.6770
AUD/USD consolidates weekly gains around 0.6800 while snapping a three-day uptrend during Friday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair retreats from the highest levels since September 13 while marking the 200-day EMA as the key hurdle to the north.
EUR/USD grinds near five-month high past 1.0500, ECB’s Lagarde, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD cheered the broad-based US Dollar weakness to march towards the highest levels since late June, before recently taking rounds to 1.0520-30 during the generally quiet early Asian session. Mixed data from Eurozone, United States, failed to tame the bulls.
Gold approaches $1,807 hurdle ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshed a four-month high above $1,800 before taking rounds to $1,805-07 during early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key catalysts.
CFTC Chair proposes strengthening Digital Commodities bill citing FTX collapse
The Chairman of CFTC, Rostin Behnam, testified in the Congressional hearings against FTX on Thursday. Benham made some significant statements regarding regulation and authority, as well as the need to take another look at the Senate bill.
US NFP and how the market could react
Today has the all-important release of US labor market numbers. But the Fed's Powell kind of already robbed the thunder from the release during his speech at the Brookings Institute yesterday. He basically implied that the Fed would start slowing down its tightening at the next meeting.