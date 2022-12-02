  • AUD/USD pares recent gains at three-month high, prints the first intraday loss in four.
  • 200-day EMA challenges buyers amid nearly overbought RSI.
  • Previous resistance line from mid-September joins 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level to stop bears.

AUD/USD consolidates weekly gains around 0.6800 while snapping a three-day uptrend during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair retreats from the highest levels since September 13 while marking the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the key hurdle to the north.

Not only the 200-day EMA but the nearly overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, also challenges the AUD/USD buyers.

Hence, a pullback towards the previous key resistance, now support around 0.6770, becomes widely expected as traders await a speech from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe.

It’s worth noting, however, that the quote’s weakness past 0.6770 support confluence, encompassing a downward-sloping trend line from September 13 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August-October downside, appears difficult amid bullish MACD signals.

Even so, a daily closing below 0.6770 won’t hesitate the AUD/USD pair to drag toward the weekly low near 0.6640.

Alternatively, the 200-day EMA level surrounding 0.6840 restricts the Aussie pair’s immediate upside ahead of September’s high near 0.6915.

Following that, a run-up towards the late August swing high near the 0.7000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6801
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 0.6813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.666
Daily SMA50 0.6494
Daily SMA100 0.6688
Daily SMA200 0.6926
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6845
Previous Daily Low 0.6782
Previous Weekly High 0.6781
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.6801
Previous Monthly Low 0.6272
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6806
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6781
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.675
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6718
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6877
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6908

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

