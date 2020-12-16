AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes intraday low around 0.7550, nears key supports

- AUD/USD fails to keep the previous day’s upside momentum.
- 100-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line offers immediate support.
- Bulls need to refresh monthly high to retake the controls.
AUD/USD drops to the intraday low of 0.7545, currently at 0.7548, while marking a 0.16% decline on a day during early Wednesday. The aussie pair benefited from upbeat market sentiment the previous day but the recent cautious mood ahead of the key US stimulus announcements and Fed decision, coupled with the Aussie-China tussle, weigh on the quote.
However, a joint of 100-HMA and an ascending trend line from December 09, around 0.7530, will restrict the pair’s immediate downside.
Also acting as the key support is an upward sloping trend line from December 07, at 0.7513 now, as well as the 0.7500 round-figure.
If at all the risks remain heavy and weigh the quote past-0.7500, December 09 top near 0.7485 can lure the AUD/USD sellers.
On the contrary, recent tops near 0.7580 can offer nearby resistance to the quote ahead of directing AUD/USD bulls toward the 0.7600 threshold. Though, any further upside will not refrain from challenging June 2018 peak near 0.7680.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7549
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7404
|Daily SMA50
|0.7261
|Daily SMA100
|0.7234
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7572
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7506
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7532
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7481
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7455
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7586
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
