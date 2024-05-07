AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pulling back within a short-term uptrend

- AUD/USD is correcting back within a short-term uptrend.
- It will probably eventually find support and resume its bullish bias.
- The pair may have formed a Measured Move with a target for ending wave at 0.6680.
AUD/USD is trading in the 0.6590s on Tuesday as it continues correcting back from its May 3 high above 0.6600.
The pull back is probably only a temporary correction. The rising sequence of peaks and troughs on the 4-hour chart suggest the pair is in a short-term uptrend, which given the old adage that “the trend is your friend”, is biased to eventually continue higher.
AUD/USD 4-hour Chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator has crossed below its signal line indicating AUD/USD will probably continue lower for a bit longer.
The correction could unfold down to support in the rectangular pale green zone drawn on the chart just above the lower trendline. From there price will probably resume its uptrend. A break below the trendline, would be a bearish sign, suggesting a potential reversal.
If the uptrend resumes it will probably rise back up to the 0.6649 resistance level of the May 3 high, then a target at around 0.6680.
AUD/USD has probably formed a Measured Move price pattern since the April 19 lows. These patterns are like large zig-zags composed of three waves. These are labeled A, B and C on the chart. The general expectation is that wave C will be either the same length as A or a Fibonacci 0.681 of A.
Wave C has already reached the Fibonacci 0.681 target of the Measured Move at the May 3 highs, however, there is a chance it could go all the way to the second target where C=A at 0.6680.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
