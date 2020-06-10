AUD/USD Price Analysis: Probes intraday high above 0.6950 inside short-term rising channel

- AUD/USD buyers take back control following the latest bounce from 0.6932.
- Multiple upside barriers beyond 0.7000 stand tall to challenge the bulls.
- A monthly support line could gain sellers’ attention on the downside break of the channel.
AUD/USD takes the bids near the intraday high of 0.6972, up 0.11% on a day, during the early Wednesday’s trading. The Aussie pair initially weakened after China’s downbeat inflation figures but have recently picked up the bids amid broad US dollar pullback ahead of the Fed meeting. It’s worth mentioning that the quote remains inside a one-week-old ascending trend channel formation.
As a result, the pair’s current run-up might aim 0.7000 round-figures ahead of challenging the weekly top surrounding 0.7045.
Though, the AUD/USD price rise past-0.7045 will find it difficult to sustain as the said channel’s resistance line, at 0.7058, followed by July 2019 peak near 0.7085, could challenge the bulls.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the channel’s support, at 0.6920 now, can fetch the pair towards an ascending support line from May 15, currently close to 0.6760. In doing so, the sellers may avail 0.6800 as an intermediate halt.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6969
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.6961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6686
|Daily SMA50
|0.6485
|Daily SMA100
|0.6485
|Daily SMA200
|0.6664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7043
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
