AUD/USD Price Analysis: Picks up bids inside familiar territory below 0.7800

- AUD/USD stays mildly bid inside a short-term triangle formation.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- Daily closing beyond 0.7815 becomes necessary to convince buyers.
AUD/USD keeps late Thursday’s recovery moves from 0.7750 while picking up bids around 0.7775, up 0.10% intraday, during early Friday.
Although the quote defies the previous day’s pullback from the six-week top, a triangle formation established since early March restricts the short-term moves between 0.7745 and 0.7815.
However, the pair’s successful trading beyond 50-day SMA and bullish MACD favor the buyers targeting March month’s peak surrounding 0.7850.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 50-day SMA, around 0.7720 by the press time, should immediately break the 0.7700 threshold but the monthly horizontal support close to 0.7690 may test the AUD/USD bears afterward.
Overall, AUD/USD bears look for the fresh push towards the north, which in turn highlights the latest risk catalysts for a fresh direction.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7776
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.7767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7704
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7701
|Daily SMA200
|0.7462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7819
|Previous Daily Low
|0.775
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7792
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7877
