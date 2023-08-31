AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pair trims a part of its modest intraday gains, plods near 0.6480

- AUD/USD trades higher due to upbeat Australia’s Private Capital Expenditure.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement appears to be a barrier following the three-week high at 0.6522.
- MACD indicates improvement in the recent momentum but the pair remains bearish as long as stays below the 50-day SMA.
AUD/USD retraces from the previous day’s losses, trading higher around 0.6480 at the time of writing during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is experiencing upward support due to the downbeat US Treasury yields and disappointing US economic data.
Additionally, Australia’s upbeat Private Capital Expenditure (Q2) was released on Thursday, contributing support to the AUD/USD pair. The data reported that capital expenditure intentions improved to 2.8%, better than the expected 1.2% figure and 2.4% prior.
The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6488 emerges as the immediate resistance, followed by the 0.6500 psychological level. A firm break above the latter could support the AUD/USD pair to explore the area around a three-week high at 0.6522, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6565.
On the downside, the pair could meet the key support around the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6474, followed by the nine-day SMA at 0.6445. A break below that level could put pressure on the AUD/USD pair to navigate the region around the 0.6400 psychological level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50, which suggests a bearish bias of the AUD/USD traders. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the centerline; however, it indicates a divergence above the signal line. This divergence indicates an improvement in recent momentum.
In the short term, the underlying trend exhibits a bearish outlook as long as the AUD/USD pair stays below the 50-day EMA at 0.6610.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
AUD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6482
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6474
|Daily SMA50
|0.6616
|Daily SMA100
|0.6649
|Daily SMA200
|0.6724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6449
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6477
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6442
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6369
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0900, stalling the previous recovery in the early European morning on Thursday. The US Dollar finds its feet, as markets turn cautious ahead of key inflation data releases from the Eurozone and the US.
GBP/USD consolidates near one-week high, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Pill
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices trade around the 1.2720 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just a few pips below a one-week high touched on Wednesday.
Gold looks to US PCE inflation and 100 DMA for further upside
Gold is trading firmer close to the monthly high reached at $1,949 on Wednesday, as the US Dollar licks poor economic data-inflicted wounds early Thursday. Investors turn cautious amid China’s economic gloom while awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index data.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Growth in headline, core prices set to slow slightly in August
“The fight against inflation is not yet won,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole last Friday.