AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off 200-SMA to direct bulls towards fortnight-old hurdle

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD picks up bids from intraday low amid bullish MACD.
  • Sustained trading above the key SMA favor buyers.
  • Weekly support line adds to the downside filters.

AUD/USD keeps Monday’s upside break of 200-SMA, recently picking up bids near 0.7752, during the Asian session on Tuesday.

In addition to the Aussie pair’s breakout of the key SMA, bullish MACD signals also favor the buyers to attack a downward sloping trend line from May 11, around 0.7770.

However, any further upside needs to cross the May 18 swing high near 0.7815 before targeting the monthly top near 0.7890, not to forget the 0.7900 round figure.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-SMA near 0.7745 may witness multiple supports around the 0.7700 threshold before dropping back towards the short-term falling support line near 0.7675.

To sum up, AUD/USD remains directed to the short-term key resistance and the odds of the further upside can’t be ruled out.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7752
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 0.7752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7766
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7729
Daily SMA200 0.7513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7759
Previous Daily Low 0.7706
Previous Weekly High 0.7814
Previous Weekly Low 0.771
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7726
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7719
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7685
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7665
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7772
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7826

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

