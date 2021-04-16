AUD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps the red below mid-0.7700s, downside seems limited

- AUD/USD witnessed some profit-taking on the last trading day of the week.
- The downside remains cushioned near the 0.7715-10 confluence support.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower on the last trading day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move to four-week tops. The pair was last seen trading just below mid-0.7700s, down 0.15% for the day.
Mixed Chinese economic releases seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking around the China-proxy aussie. That said, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar extended some support to the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood further collaborated to limit the downside for the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
Looking at the technical picture, the AUD/USD pair stalled this week's solid rebound from sub-0.7600 levels just ahead of a resistance marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.8008-0.7531 downfall. The pullback, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the pair, so far, has managed to hold above the 50-day SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region.
The mentioned support is pegged near the 0.7715-10 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive territory, the bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
However, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.7765-70 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to surpass the 0.7800 mark and test the 61.8% Fibo., around the 0.7825-30 area, which is closely followed by March swing highs near mid-0.7800s.
On the flip side, weakness below the 0.7715-10 confluence resistance-turned-support should now be seen as a buying opportunity. This should help limit the downside near the recent trading range breakpoint, around the 0.7665-60 region. Only a sustained break below the latter will negate the positive bias and prompt some technical selling.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7741
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7668
|Daily SMA200
|0.7425
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7762
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7705
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7832
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.