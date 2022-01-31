AUD/USD Price Analysis: Climbs further beyond 23.6% Fibo./mid-0.7000s, RBA in focus

- AUD/USD staged a solid rebound on Monday and was supported by modest USD weakness.
- Any meaningful recovery still seems elusive as the focus remains on the RBA on Tuesday.
- Bears might now wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.6970-0.6965 swing low.
The AUD/USD pair gained strong positive traction on Monday and for now, seems to have stalled its recent decline to the lowest level since July 2020. The pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the daily high, just above mid-0.7000s.
Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7315-0.6967 downfall amid modest US dollar pullback from a one-and-half-year high. Apart from this, the uptick could also be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the RBA on Tuesday.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7090 strong horizontal support breakpoint. This should act as a key pivotal point for traders, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out in the near term.
Some follow-through buying above the 0.7100 mark, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level, will reaffirm the positive bias and pave the way for additional gains. The AUD/USD pair could then accelerate the move towards testing the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.7140-0.7145 region.
On the flip side, a fresh leg down might now find decent support near the key 0.7000 psychological mark ahead of last week's swing low, around the 0.6970-0.6965 region. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable.
The downward trajectory could then get extended towards the next relevant support near mid-0.6800s before the AUD/USD pair eventually drops to the 0.6800 mark for the first time since June 2020.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7056
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|0.6997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.718
|Daily SMA50
|0.7172
|Daily SMA100
|0.7263
|Daily SMA200
|0.7396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7047
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6966
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6997
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
