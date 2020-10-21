AUD/USD Price Analysis: Clears one-week-old resistance line, 100-HMA amid risk-on mood

- AUD/USD probes intraday high while keeping pullback moves from one-month low.
- A falling trend line from October 09 is on the bull’s radars.
- Bears will look for a clear downside break of 0.7050/45 for fresh entries.
- Progress in the US stimulus talks favors trading sentiment.
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high to currently around 0.7080 during early Wednesday. The pair recently crossed a downward sloping trend line from October 14 and 100-HMA amid bullish MACD. Considering the pair’s status as a risk barometer, the recent optimism surrounding the US stimulus package helps the buyers.
Hence, a sustained trading above the previous resistance line, also the key HMA, helps AUD/USD buyers to aim for another descending trend line barrier near 0.7100.
However, a 200-HMA level of 0.7135 could restrict the quote’s further upside past-0.7100.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the previous resistance line, at 0.7070 now, will aim for the immediate support line, currently around 0.7050.
Also challenging the AUD/USD bears is an upward sloping trend line from June, near 0.7045, which holds the gate for additional south-run towards the 0.7000 threshold.
AUD/USD hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7077
|Today Daily Change
|29 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41%
|Today daily open
|0.7048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7126
|Daily SMA50
|0.7201
|Daily SMA100
|0.7101
|Daily SMA200
|0.6791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.702
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7129
