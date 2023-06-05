AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.6660 resistance confluence and RBA Interest Rate Decision

- AUD/USD grinds near the highest level in a fortnight after three-day uptrend.
- Convergence of 50-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.
- Upbeat oscillators, recovery from falling wedge’s bottom line keeps Aussie buyers hopeful.
- RBA is expected to keep current monetary policy unchanged amid market’s indecision.
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6620, making rounds to a two-week high amid Tuesday’s sluggish session as Aussie pair traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision. In doing so, the quote remains sidelined after rising in the last three consecutive days, following a bounce off the yearly falling wedge’s bottom line.
Also read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD ready for another hike?
The Aussie pair’s rebound from the support line of a falling wedge established since late December 2022 crossed 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October 2022 to February 2023 upside and teased the buyers in the last few days. Adding strength to the upside momentum are the recently bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line to keep buyers hopeful.
With this, the AUD/USD pair is all set to confront a convergence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-DMA, around 0.6660. However, any further upside beyond the same hinges on the RBA’s capacity to lure the bulls.
Following that, the aforementioned falling wedge bullish chart pattern’s top line, close to 0.6730 at the latest, becomes crucial to watch for clear directions.
Should the quote rises past 0.6730, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards crossing the previous monthly high of around 0.6720 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, pullback moves may initially aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, close to 0.6545 at the latest.
However, the AUDUSD bears need validation from the wedge’s bottom line, surrounding 0.6495 by the press time.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6619
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6626
|Daily SMA50
|0.6664
|Daily SMA100
|0.6755
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6565
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6531
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6718
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls eye 0.6660 resistance confluence and RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6620, making rounds to a two-week high amid Tuesday’s sluggish session as Aussie pair traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision. The quote remains sidelined after rising in the last three consecutive days.
EUR/USD struggles to defend corrective bounce off 1.0700
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0700 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session after a volatile day. That said, the Euro pair initially cheered the downbeat US data before paring the gains and closing the day around the week-start levels.
Gold grinds higher past $1,950 amid downbeat United States data
Gold stays on the front foot aroud $1,961, after an upbeat start of the week, as the bullion traders seek more clues to extend the latest rebound during early Tuesday in Asia. The precious metal cheered downbeat United States statistics and dicey markets to regain upside momentum the previous day.
TRX, ADA price fall over 5% as Tron and Cardano founders show support for Binance and CEO
Tron (TRX) and Cardano (ADA) prices are down by more than 5% each as the two altcoins follow in the footsteps of Binance Coin (BNB), which fell 10% after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil complaint against Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD ready for another hike? Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, June 6 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged.