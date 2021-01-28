AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks six-week-old support below 0.7650, eyes further losses

- AUD/USD drops to the fresh low of the month after breaking 0.7640 horizontal support.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 21-day EMA suggests further weakness.
- 50-day EMA lures short-term sellers, monthly resistance line adds to the upside barriers.
AUD/USD takes offers near 0.7628, down 0.42% intraday, after breaking the key support during early Thursday. The quote recently defied a horizontal line comprising December 17 top and January 04 low while extending the previous day’s downside break of 21-day EMA.
Not only the extension of weakness below the key EMA and horizontal support but bearish MACD also favors AUD/USD sellers.
As a result, further declines target 50-day EMA level of 0.7588 with the 0.7600 round-figure acting as immediate support.
In a case where the AUD/USD bears dominate past-0.7588, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of November 2020 to January 2021 upside, near the 0.7500 round-figure will gain the market’s attention.
On the contrary, the pair’s upside break of 0.7640 needs to clear a 21-day EMA level of 0.7690 to convince the short-term buyers.
Following that, the downward sloping trend line from January 06, currently around 0.7765, can lure the AUD/USD buyers ahead of directing them to the monthly high near 0.7820.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7624
|Today Daily Change
|-36 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7731
|Daily SMA50
|0.7579
|Daily SMA100
|0.7378
|Daily SMA200
|0.7147
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7764
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7718
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7494
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7735
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Teases monthly low after Fed showdown, 0.7640 becomes the key
AUD/USD remains heavy near three-week bottom, fails to keep bounce off 0.7643. Fed matched wide market expectations of a dovish halt, ECB official renewed further rate cut expectations. Aussie Import-Export Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts and US GDP will be important.
EUR/USD: Forms head-and-shoulders pattern
EUR/USD closed below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday. The pair forms a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. A close below that level would confirm a bearish reversal and open the doors to a 300-pip fall.
Gold struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP
Gold fades the corrective pullback despite snapping two-day losing streak. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. Fed marked dovish halt, Powell tried to placate bears.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.