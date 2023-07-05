AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears move in and eye 0.6620s and a weekly 61.8% ratio

- AUD/USD are moving in and testing the bull's commitments in key weekly support area.
- Bears eye a break towards the 0.6640s while below 0.6670 near term.
AUD/USD is lower on the day, down some 0.57% at the time of writing after falling from a high of 0.6698 to a low of 0.6652. The currency has been better offered following the Reserve Bank of Australia which kept interest rates at 4.10%. Markets, however, expect that September will most likely be the timing for the next rate increase, and this has been reflected in the price over the last weeks.
Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, AUD/USD bulls have moved aside and the bears are taking control into a key support area on the charts as the following multi-time-frame analysis will illustrate
AUD/USD weekly charts
Zoomed in, we can see that the price broke a key 0.6710 resistance to recently form a fresh daily high which has changed the bearish character to bullish after a sweep of stops below the prior 0.6450 channel support. If bulls commit in the area between the 50%, 61.8% and 78.6% ratios, the neckline of the bullish W-formation, then there are firm possibilities of a retest of the trendline resistance in the build-up to higher highs with eyes set on the 0.7150s.
AUD/USD daily chart
However, this current price action is bearish and risks a test of below 0.6640 and then 0.6600. A break there will leave 0.6537 vulnerable and then the swing low in the 0.6450s.
AUD/USD H1 chart
This leaves near-term prospects bearish while below the hourly resistance of the M-formation's neckline and resistance 0.6670 above as follows:
The 0.6640s are vulnerable for a test in the session ahead that guards a run to 0.6620 and in-the-money long positions below the weekly 61.8% Fibonacci ratio as drawn on thew weekly chart above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears move in and eye 0.6620s and a weekly 61.8% ratio
AUD/USD are moving in and testing the bull's commitments in key weekly support area. Bears eye a break towards the 0.6640s while below 0.6670 near term. The currency has been better offered following the Reserve Bank of Australia which kept interest rates at 4.10%.
EUR/USD consolidates at five-day lows around 1.0850 Premium
EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.0850 after the release of the FOMC minutes, reaching its lowest level since Friday. The pair has a bearish tone ahead of the Asian session as market participants prepare to analyze the upcoming US labor market data.
Gold retreats towards $1,890 as United States employment, activity data loom
Gold price drops back towards multi-month-old horizontal support amid risk-off mood. Sour sentiment, hawkish Federal Reserve Minutes propel US Dollar and weigh on XAU/USD. United States ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI eyed for clear directions.
Cardano price falls 4% despite mother company's open-source toolset launch for users
Cardano (ADA) price is trading with a bearish bias, steadily writing off the gains made over the last week. The move is concerning given that the blockchain's users now have a new toolset where they can develop smart contracts and build decentralized applications (dApps).
Dow Jones Industrial Average Recap: DJIA remains depressed after FOMC minutes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stays in the red on Wednesday after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes for the June meeting continued to paint a picture of an unfinished battle with inflationary forces.