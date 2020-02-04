AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie recovering after sell-off

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The AUD/USD currency pair is attempting to recover after dropping near two-month lows. 
  • A sideways consolidation can be on the cards.  
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
Since early January, the spot has been falling sharply. However, the bulls are trying to create a base near a key support level. If the buyers can break the 0.6751 resistance the market might be creating a successful bullish reversal. Conversely, below the above-mentioned level, the market is more likely to consolidate losses. Support is seen at the 0.6677 and 0.6647 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1561.25
Today Daily Change -15.16
Today Daily Change % -0.96
Today daily open 1576.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1564.43
Daily SMA50 1518.12
Daily SMA100 1503.74
Daily SMA200 1453.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1594.01
Previous Daily Low 1569.33
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1578.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1584.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 1565.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1555.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 1541.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 1590.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 1604.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 1615.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

