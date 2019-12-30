AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie pressuring five-month highs and the 0.7000 handle

- AUD/USD is about to end December on the high tick above the 0.7000 handle.
- The next resistances on the way up are seen near 0.7040 and 0.7055 price levels.
AUD/USD weekly chart
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7003
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6879
|Daily SMA50
|0.6853
|Daily SMA100
|0.6816
|Daily SMA200
|0.6901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6892
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.707
