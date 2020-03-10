AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie drops on USD demand, nearing 11-year lows

  • AUD/USD is under renewed selling pressure as the US dollar is ticking up.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6439 support.

 

AUD/USD daily chart

 

Extreme volatility conditions are making the aussie drop below the 0.6500 figure while trading well below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).

 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 

AUD/USD is under selling pressure below the 0.6500 figure and the main SMAs. Bears seem to be in control as DXY is ticking up. Sellers would want to break below the 0.6439 level followed by the 0.6400 figure and the 0.6325 level on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, resistance can be met near the 0.6500 figure and the 0.6550 level. 

 

  

Resistance: 0.6500, 0.6550, 0.6600

Support: 0.6439, 0.6400, 0.6325

 

 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6469
Today Daily Change -0.0118
Today Daily Change % -1.79
Today daily open 0.6587
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6632
Daily SMA50 0.6754
Daily SMA100 0.6805
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6686
Previous Daily Low 0.6311
Previous Weekly High 0.6658
Previous Weekly Low 0.6465
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6543
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5996
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.712

 

 

