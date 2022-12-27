AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aims to recapture previous week’s high around 0.6770

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • AUD/USD has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of around 0.6720.
  • An establishment above the 50-and 200-EMAs has shifted the long-term trend toward the upside.
  • A 60.00-80.00 bullish range shift by the RSI (14) has activated the upside momentum.

The AUD/USD pair has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of around 0.6720 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset has accelerated above 0.6750 and is expected to recapture the previous week's high around 0.6770 ahead amid a decent improvement in investors’ risk appetite.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing stiff resistance around the crucial hurdle of 104.00 as a decline in the United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE)-Price Index has cemented expectations of less-hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) ahead.

On an hourly scale, the responsive buying action in the Aussie asset around 0.6660 on Thursday has pushed the asset above the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6703 and 0.6717 respectively. The Australian Dollar will record significant gains after surpassing the previous week’s high of around 0.6770.

Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum has been activated.

After overstepping the previous week’s high around 0.6770 decisively, the Aussie asset will get exposed to the round-level resistance and December 14 high around 0.6800 and 0.6880 respectively.

On the contrary, a drop below December 12 low of around 0.6630 will drag the asset towards the round-level resistance at 0.6600, followed by November 8 high around 0.6550.

AUD/USD hourly chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6742
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 0.6712
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.674
Daily SMA50 0.6609
Daily SMA100 0.6655
Daily SMA200 0.6878
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6712
Previous Daily Low 0.6712
Previous Weekly High 0.6767
Previous Weekly Low 0.6629
Previous Monthly High 0.6801
Previous Monthly Low 0.6272
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6712
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6712

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

