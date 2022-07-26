AUD/USD Price Analysis: Advances towards 0.7000 after an establishment above 200-EMA

By Sagar Dua
  • An establishment above 38.2% Fibo retracement and 200-EMA bolsters a bullish reversal structure.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00 which indicates a sheer upside momentum.
  • A bull cross, represented by 20-and 200 EMAs adds to the upside filters.

The AUD/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 0.6955-0.6966 in the early London session after a downside move from an intraday high near 0.6980. The asset has witnessed a steep fall after failing to sustain above Friday’s high at 0.6977. However, the upside trend has not turned down yet.

On a four-hour scale, the asset has comfortably established above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from June 3 high at 0.7283 to July 14 low at 0.6680) at 0.6920. The major has failed to kiss the 50% Fibo retracement for the second time, which is placed at 0.6984.

Also, an establishment above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6900, adds to the upside filters. A bull cross, represented by the 20-and 200-EMAs at 0.6903 indicates more gains ahead.

Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates the continuation of a bullish momentum ahead.

Should the asset oversteps Monday’s high at 0.6965, aussie bulls will drive the asset towards the psychological resistance at 0.7000. A breach of the latter will infuse fresh blood and the asset may record a high of June 16 high at 0.7069.

On the flip side, a steep fall below the round-level support of 0.6800 will strengthen the greenback bulls. This may decline the pair towards July 13 low at 0.6724, followed by July 14 low at 0.6680.

AUD/USD four-hour chart            

       

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6961
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.6951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6844
Daily SMA50 0.6974
Daily SMA100 0.7136
Daily SMA200 0.7185
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6966
Previous Daily Low 0.6879
Previous Weekly High 0.6978
Previous Weekly Low 0.6788
Previous Monthly High 0.7283
Previous Monthly Low 0.685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6933
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6912
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6898
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6985
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7019
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7072

 

              

 

