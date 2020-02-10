AUD/USD Price Analysis: A possible bullish divergence on daily chart

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD trims a part of its intraday recovery gains.
  • The set-up suggests a bottom might already in place.

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move beyond the 0.6900 handle and has now retreated around 20-25 pips from daily tops.

The pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery from over a decade low suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from over.

However, RSI on the daily chart has been diverging negatively against the price and indicate that the pair might have already bottomed out in the near-term.

A sustained move back above the 0.6770-75 supply zone will reinforce the bullish reversal set-up and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.

On the flip side, multi-year lows, around the 0.6660 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might negate the positive outlook.

Below the mentioned support, the pair might turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the 0.6600 round-figure mark in the near-term.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6694
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 0.6677
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6799
Daily SMA50 0.6859
Daily SMA100 0.6832
Daily SMA200 0.6863
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6746
Previous Daily Low 0.6662
Previous Weekly High 0.6775
Previous Weekly Low 0.6662
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6644
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6611
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.656
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6728
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6779
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6812

 

 

Signatures