AUD/USD: Positive near four-day high, eyes on speech from RBA’s Lowe

- AUD/USD extends RBA-led gains, registers a two-day winning streak.
- Improvements in the market’s risk-tone also helped ignore broad US dollar strength.
- Second-tier PMIs from Australia and China will also be watched closely.
AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains to 0.6738 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. On Tuesday’s, the RBA’s surprise hawkish halt helped the Aussie pair to register noticeable swing from the multi-week low. Also increasing the pair’s strength was the market’s positive trade sentiment. In doing so, the quote paid a little heed to the USD’s strength as well as better than forecast 1.2% US Factory Orders to 1.8% figures.
RBA played its role, will Lowe do the same?
The RBA surprised global markets during the previous day despite matching wide expectations of no rate change and readiness to cut the rates if needed. The reason could be traced from the RBA’s rate statement that mentioned Aussie bushfires and coronavirus to have temporary impacts on the economy. These incidents were earlier expected to weigh heavily and push the Aussie central bank nearer to another rate cut.
That said, traders are now playing close attention to the RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech titled "The Year Ahead" at the National Press Club, in Sydney. During his public appearance in November, RBA’s Lowe showed readiness to act if inflation falls dramatically and employment data also flash negative signals. However, nothing has happened since then. As a result, it can be expected that the Aussie central bank Governor might sound a bit upbeat during his today’s speech. However, the subject of the speech might push the policymaker to repeat the central bank’s “ready to act, if needed” statement.
PMIs are important too…
While RBA’s Lowe holds the first line, January month PMIs from Australia’s Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and China’s Caixin are also important. CBA’s Services PMI and Composite PMI are both expected to remain unchanged at 48.9 and 48.6 respectively whereas China’s Caixin Services PMI is likely to improve to 52.6 from 52.5. Considering the recently positive PMIs, despite coronavirus fears, welcome numbers from these catalysts could further strengthen the RBA’s argument that the lethal virus from China will have a temporary impact on the economy.
It’s worth mentioning that the market’s risk-tone remains on the recovery mode as upbeat data from the major economies and RBA’s positive comments managed to counter coronavirus fears. To portray the same, the US 10-year treasury yields rose eight basis points (bps) to 1.60% whereas Wall Street also registered gains by the end of Tuesday’s US trading session.
Following the catalysts from Australia and China, the US Trade Balance, ADP Employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will also be observed closely. One should also be mindful of China’s coronavirus as an important catalyst.
Technical Analysis
Unless clearing November month low near 0.6755, AUD/USD prices are less likely to revisit 0.6800 mark. On the downside, October 2019 low near 0.6670 becomes the key support to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6738
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|0.6688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6829
|Daily SMA50
|0.6863
|Daily SMA100
|0.6836
|Daily SMA200
|0.6869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD: Mildly positive aorund 0.6500 after mixed New Zealand employment data
NZD/USD remains mildly positive near 0.6500 after New Zealand’s key employment data release during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Speech from RBA’s Lowe, China Caixin PMI and the US data will be in the spotlight.
AUD/USD: Positive near four-day high, eyes on speech from RBA’s Lowe
AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains to 0.6738 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. On Tuesday’s, the RBA’s surprise hawkish halt helped the Aussie pair to register noticeable swing from the multi-week low.
USD/JPY: Greenback recovers strongly vs. yen
USD/JPY had a strong boost to the upside rebounding from multi-week lows. The bulls seem to be back in control and the spot might attempt to overcome the 109.66 resistance to reach 110.00 and 110.34 on the way up.
Gold tumbles to $1550 as Wall Street gains sharply
On Monday, the price of the ounce of gold peaked at $1593 before reversing direction dramatically. Recently, XAU/USD bottomed at $1551, the lowest level in 13 days.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.